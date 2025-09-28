NFL Draft Analyst High on MSU QB Aidan Chiles
Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles has been playing really well so far this year, and some people are beginning to take notice.
On Saturday, Ian Cummings, an NFL Draft Analyst for PFSN, released an early, seven-round mock draft of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has Chiles going all the way up at 12th overall in the first round to the Los Angeles Rams as the fourth QB to be selected in the draft.
What Makes Chiles a Potential NFL Prospect
Firstly, one thing that will instantly get Chiles on some draft boards is the things beyond his control: physical attributes. Chiles is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds on Michigan State's roster, which is enough height to see over the massive linemen in front of him and enough beef to deal with the wear-and-tear of the league. For reference, one of the best quarterbacks on Earth, Lamar Jackson, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds by the Baltimore Ravens.
There's also Chiles' speed that has allowed him to avoid sacks and either extend or make plays. Mobility is another thing that can't really be taught, so that's something NFL front offices look for.
He's also grown so much as a player this year, which is the main reason Chiles is popping up here. Chiles has shown growth both as a decision-maker, passer, and Cummings called him "one of the best pre-snap operators in the class."
Potential Situation for Chiles in L.A.
Chiles' youth is another factor here. If he were to leave Michigan State for the NFL, he would still be 20 years old when his rookie season begins. That means it might be in his best interest to go somewhere where he can start as a backup and develop a bit before going into a starting role, even if he ends up being a first-round pick.
Los Angeles would be one of the best fits for Chiles. For the Rams, current starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will be 38 years old next season and certainly only has so much time remaining as a player. Being coached up by an offensive-minded head coach like Sean McVay could also have its benefits.
Higher Big Ten Draft Picks
In total, Cummings has Chiles as the fourth Big Ten player that will go off the board. Here are the only three players ahead of him.
Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza - 1st Overall (New Orleans)
Oregon QB Dante Moore - 3rd Overall (Miami)
Ohio State DB Caleb Downs - 7th Overall (Carolina)
