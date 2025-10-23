Tom Izzo Proves Right Again About State of College Basketball
London Johnson, a guard who played for multiple teams in the NBA G League last season, committed to playing for Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals this week.
Johnson bypassed playing college basketball to join the G League Ignite, a now-defunct developmental minor league basketball team. He is 21 years old and never played in college, and the rules have allowed him two years of collegiate eligibility.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who has often spoken against changes in the college basketball landscape, is not a fan of the NCAA allowing Johnson to play for the Cardinals next season.
It has little to do with Johnson himself and much more to do with the NCAA not making the coaches aware of the decision.
Izzo on the state of college basketball
Izzo called it ‘ridiculous’ and ‘embarrassing’ that the NCAA would allow Johnson to play at the collegiate level.
Izzo even joked that he would call Magic Johnson and several former Spartans who played for him and try to get them to come back and play at Michigan State again.
And Tom Izzo is right, as he has been about several of the changes surrounding college basketball and how the NCAA has handled them.
While Johnson playing his first season of college basketball at 21 years old after spending years in a developmental league is a bit strange, Izzo is right in that the NCAA not informing any coaches of that decision is even worse.
The NCAA gives players too much power, as they can control where they want to go by leveraging NIL deals and giving them the freedom to transfer as many times as they please.
Izzo has vocally opposed those rules, and the general opinion has shifted out of favor of them over the last few seasons. While many view the 70-year-olds' takes as curmudgeony, he has a good idea of what is fundamentally right and wrong in the sport.
Johnson will play for Louisville next season; there’s nothing Izzo or anyone opposing the decision can do about it. However, that does not mean that the NCAA has made the right decision.
Izzo has not been afraid to take on the NCAA, and his opinions usually eventually become universally agreed upon.
Will any action come as a result of the outrage from this decision? It’s hard to tell, but if it does, Izzo will have been at the forefront.
