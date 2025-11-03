Grading Michigan State’s Offensive Performance vs. Minnesota
While Michigan State has now lost six games in a row, this was the most competitive game MSU had played in since the week 4 loss against USC.
Against Minnesota, Aidan Chiles was benched, and redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic and the offense played well against a good Minnesota defense. Michigan State played a very competitive game as they held Minnesota to 23 points and were leading the game with under two minutes left in the 4th quarter.
Now Michigan State is 3-6 overall, and 0-6 in conference play as they look to regroup during their bye week and look to try to win their final three games of the season.
With a PFF grade of 78.8 Let's look at how each offensive position group graded against Minnesota.
Quarterback - B
For the first time in the Jonathan Smith era, MSU had a different starting QB who was not named Aidan Chiles. In his first-ever start in his young college career, Alessio Milivojevic had a good game against Minnesota, posting a PFF grade of 80.8. Going 20-28 for 311 yards passing and a passing touchdown is a great start for someone who never started in a collegiate game.
The toughness he showed was something I was impressed with as well. He would pop back up after getting sacked and didn't seem to get fazed by the Minnesota defense.
While he had a good game, there were moments in the game that had you scratching your head. Milivojevic did hold the ball for far too long on a couple of occasions, which resulted in being sacked as he was sacked seven times.
Overall, Milivojevic has earned the right to keep being the starting QB for the next three games of the season.
Running Back - B-
Other than the 85-yard run by Elijah Tau-Toliver, the run game couldn't get anything going. Without that run, the grade would've been a C-, but because it was such an impressive and critical run that's why the grade is at a C. Being without starter Makhai Frazier, the run game did better than I thought. Brandon Tullis played well as he had 51 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Overall, the running game was solid, as the MSU rushing attack had a pff grade of 70.1
Wide Receiver - C+
The receivers had a good game against Minnesota. Nick Marsh, Omari Kelly, and a surprising name in Rodney Bullard Jr. had over 75 yards. Rodney Bullard had a great game as he scored the first points for MSU, as he had a 71-yard reception leading to a touchdown. Other than those three, MSU had four receptions for 40 yards and zero touchdowns.
While Nick Marsh did have 75 yards on four receptions, he didn't have his best game. Marsh dropped a crucial touchdown pass early in the game and had a crucial holding call that negated a 20+ yard Omari Kelly Run.
O-line - D
Milivojevic was sacked seven times, six in the first half. I could end it right there, and you would understand. In the second half, however, the offensive line played much better. Both the Minnesota pass rush and run defense couldn't do much damage. The run blocking did lead to the Tau-Toliver 85-yard run.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's improbable loss against Minnesota when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.