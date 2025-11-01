Spartan Nation

The Pregame Look at Minnesota-Michigan State

Now is a good time for one last look at Saturday's game between the Golden Gophers and the Spartans.

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Malik Spencer (43) reacts after a third down defensive play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
It's Saturday and gameday for Michigan State (3-5 overall, 0-5 Big Ten), as the Spartans will look to get off the mat against Minnesota (5-3, 3-2).

I already predicted that the Golden Gophers would win 24-13 on Friday, but there is certainly a way that MSU can come out victorious in this one, mainly from a good day from its defense.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down this game one last time and talk about the things MSU needs to do in it.

In addition, a partial transcript from head coach Jonathan Smith's weekly Monday press conference has been provided, where he recapped the Michigan loss and previewed this game against the Gophers.

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks at the post game press conference after 31-20 loss to Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SMITH: Recapping after watching the tape, I think defensively, [they] really kept us in the game. I thought they had a critical hold for a field goal, 10 points at half, the third quarter, a couple long drives there. You know, we couldn't get off the field a couple of times, a tough call extended the drive, that kind of thing.

But I did think the effort was there, not a lot of missed assignments type thing. I do think as the game got into the second half, they [Michigan] leaned on us a little bit, because they've been out there quite a bit. 

Offensively, slow start, call it lack of execution, timing, some things that we got to do better. Didn't help ourselves penalty-wise, a drop, inaccurate throws, wanted to be able to regroup.

And then you look at opportunities in the fourth quarter, didn't finish. You can go back to the couple of fourth downs, got us a chance to make it a much more, you know, back in the game, didn't happen. 

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles looks on from the sideline late during the fourth quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Special teams-wise, was pleased with Eckley's hang time in regards to the punt game coverage unit. That part was good to see, because that had been missing for a couple of weeks, but ultimately still came down to just not good enough and got beat. 

And so, how do you move forward? Regrouping. Guys got told the truth quite a bit yesterday, looking at things.

Still a lot out in front of us. We spoke to that, because, again, I think the preparation, we weren't second-guessing the week of work that went into leading into that. And really the energy, passion we played with, can we recreate that on a Saturday and execute a little bit better? 

So that's where our mindset is moving forward, looking toward the opportunity that's coming on the road in Minnesota.

Got a bunch of respect for the program. P.J. Fleck, well-established over there in the brand of football they play. Physical, play good defense. They're doing it again this year.

Yeah, they are coming off a tough loss just like us, but they play really well at home. 

Michigan State's Brandon Tullis celebrates his score against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

