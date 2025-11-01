Positive Offensive Stats for MSU Football
The Michigan State Spartans have played poorly on the offensive side of the ball this season.
Things started off promising, but the team has failed to move the ball or put points on the board in the last four weeks. MSU ranks 13th in the Big Ten in points per game with 26.3.
Jonathan Smith’s offense has not run the ball effectively, and the offensive line has not played up to its standard. The results have been unacceptable for an offensive-minded coach who was supposed to come to East Lansing and fix things.
However, it has not all been bad. The team has a few positive aspects that have resulted in its little offensive success.
What have been the most positive elements of this Spartan offense? Let’s break them down.
Nick Marsh’s big year
MSU’s top wide receiver has built on a promising freshman season.
Marsh has caught 42 passes for 479 yards and five touchdowns, surpassing last year’s total of 41 receptions and three touchdowns. With four games left in the season, he has a chance to post a huge sophomore campaign.
The team has struggled to get into the end zone in 2025, but not Marsh. As long as he is on the field, he is a threat to score a touchdown.
Aidan Chiles’ rushing
As a true dual-threat quarterback, Chiles has been effective with his arm and his legs this year.
Chiles is second on the team in rushing with 227 yards and leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six. He has been good at picking up key first downs and pushing the ball into the end zone in short-yardage situations.
Whether scrambling or running on designed plays, Chiles has gotten past defenders with his elite rushing ability. The team should continue to utilize it as MSU tries to get back into contention for bowl eligibility.
Matt Gulbin’s success
The Spartans nailed their recruitment of Gulbin, who came to East Lansing out of the transfer portal from Wake Forest.
Gulbin has been one of the best centers in college football this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks second in the country with an 85.4 overall grade.
If he continues to play at a high level, Gulbin may become an NFL center. The team has relied on him to stabilize the offensive line.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the positive things Michigan State's offense has done when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.