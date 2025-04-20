Spartans End Drought Against Bitter Rival Michigan
No. 27 Michigan State men's tennis accomplished something it hadn't done in over 20 years on Saturday.
The Spartans bested No. 25 Michigan, 4-2, in what was their regular-season finale. They had lost their previous 23 matches against Michigan, their last win against the Wolverines having come in the 2002-03 season.
It marked just the second victory over Michigan in program history.
Michigan State concluded the regular season with a 10-3 record in conference and a 15-8 overall record.
In singles competition, Spartan star Ozan Baris was handed a 7-5, 7-5 loss to Michigan's Will Cooksey. Michigan State's Matt Sheldon's match with Michigan's Bjorn Swenson went unfinished.
Baris was named one of Michigan State Athletics' Male Athletes of the Year last year. He had an epic NCAA singles championships run, going as far as the semi-finals. The achievement made program history as he was the first Spartan to ever do it.
Baris was also named last year's Big Ten Player of the Year. He is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation in singles.
Michigan State freshman Matt Forbes took care of business against Michigan's Patorn Hanchaikul, winning 6-4, 6-2. Mitchell Sheldon, Matt's brother, was victorious over Michigan's Mert Oral, 6-4, 6-2.
Forbes entered the program as a highly touted prospect who had won last year's United States Tennis Association U-18 Boy's National Championship (singles) and was invited to play in the 2024 U.S. Open.
Forbes is currently ranked No. 92 in the country in singles.
Spartan Danial Rakhmatullayev defeated his opponent, Alex Cairo, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Michigan's Nicholas Striglehner handled Michigan State's Vuk Radjenovic, 6-2, 6-2.
The Spartans were successful in doubles competition, with Baris and Forbes soundly conquering Cooksey and Hanchaikul, Rakhmatullayev and Radjenovic's match against Swenson and Oral going unfinished, and the Sheldon brothers breezing past Cairo and Striglehner, 6-2 to kick off the day.
Saturday was also Senior Day for the Spartans, who honored seniors Max Sheldon and Josh Portnoy. Sheldon is ranked No. 107 in the nation in singles.
Michigan State will turn its attention to the Big Ten Championships, which begin Friday in Columbus, Ohio.