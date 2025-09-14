Player Grades for MSU's Victory Against Youngstown State
The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Youngstown State Penguins, 41-24.
It was a closer game than expected before Elijah Tau–Tolliver scored a late rushing touchdown, as the Penguins, one of the top teams in the FCS, gave the Spartans all they could handle.
MSU struggled on the defensive side of the ball again, allowing the Penguins to run free on the ground and giving up far too many explosive plays through the air.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi has work to do with his unit before facing USC, one of the top offenses in college football.
So, who impressed us, and who did not play well? Let’s give our player grades for the Spartans’ too-close-for-comfort victory.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles
It was mostly good for MSU’s quarterback on Saturday afternoon, as he threw a touchdown and an interception that really was not his fault.
Chiles finished the day with 270 passing yards and 76 on the ground, picking up crucial first downs with his legs (and nearly hurdling a Penguin defender). He continues to look impressive in the pocket, scanning the field and finding the right receiver.
He will go toe-to-toe with the Trojans' QB Jayden Maiava next week, who has been excellent to start the season. What will he do next week under the lights on the West Coast?
Grade: B+
Running back Brandon Tullis
It was a fine performance from Tullis, but there were some less-than-impressive reps from the redshirt freshman.
Tullis had seven carries for 31 yards and a touchdown and looked solid running the football. However, he got blown up in pass protection again, leading to a turnover for the third consecutive game.
Makhi Frazier left the game with an injury, so Jonathan Smith will lean on Tullis more moving forward if he cannot go. He must improve as a pass-protector if he wants to stay on the field and help the Spartans keep offensive drives going.
Grade: C
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III
MSU needed Matthews to have a big game, and he played fine, but the team could have used more from him.
Matthews led the Spartans in tackles with 10, but he did not have a tackle for loss, a sack, or a pass defended. He is MSU’s best coverage linebacker, but he got beat over the middle too often.
The Spartans will play an explosive offense next week as they take on Lincoln Riley’s Trojans, and they will lean on Matthews again. He must be better.
Grade: C+
