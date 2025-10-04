Predicting MSU's Aidan Chiles' Stat Line vs. Nebraska
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has been impressive for the Spartans this season.
The junior has thrown nine touchdown passes in four games after only throwing 13 all of 2024 and has only had one interception. He has also rushed for two touchdowns, looking more decisive as a runner.
Chiles and the Spartans have traveled to Lincoln and will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers this afternoon. The Huskers have one of the better defenses MSU has faced this season.
It will not be an easy game for Chiles, as road environments in the Big Ten can be challenging. Points may be hard to come by for the team in this one.
So, what will Chiles’ stat line look like? Let’s predict what he may do.
Completion percentage: 52% (13/25)
The Huskers have an excellent pass defense, so Chiles will struggle to complete passes at the clip he has maintained this season.
Chiles is completing 68.6 percent of his passes in 2025, a solid improvement from 59.4 percent in 2024. Nebraska struggles to rush the passer, so it relies on the secondary to shut things down.
Huskers’ Defensive Coordinator John Butler will throw some crazy coverages at Chiles and dare him to complete some risky passes. He will make a few, but seeing his efficiency dip a bit in this game wouldn't be surprising.
Yards: 217
Chiles is averaging 217 yards per game this season, so he will hit his average in this game.
As previously mentioned, Nebraska is not allowing teams to beat it through the air this season. Chiles is one of the better quarterbacks the Huskers will face, but the defense is still tough.
Chiles will put some air under a few passes to Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly and connect on them, but the yards will largely be hard to come by.
Touchdowns: 1
Chiles will connect with Jack Velling on a score in the third quarter. Otherwise, all MSU’s success will come on the ground.
Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren has gotten creative with his play calls this season, which has resulted in the Spartans moving the ball, sustaining more drives, and finishing them in the end zone.
It will be quite the chess match between Lindgren and Butler, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Lindgren will opt to keep the ball on the ground, though.
Bonus: Chiles rushes eight times for 49 yards and a touchdown.
