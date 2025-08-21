How Will Vikings WR Search Impact Former MSU Star Nailor?
Former Michigan State star wide receiver Jalen Nailor has enjoyed a nice start to his NFL career.
After being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Nailor has caught 40 passes for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. Many of those counting stats came last season, when he took on the clear-cut WR3 role for one of the top teams in the NFC.
Nailor struggled with injuries throughout the first two seasons of his professional career but had his best season in 2024. He was fully healthy and appeared in all 17 games.
While Nailor enjoyed a career season, the Vikings are still looking for help at receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, arguably the best duo at the position in the NFL.
Vikings looking to add to WR room
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are "exploring" wide receiver trades.
Jefferson has dealt with an injury throughout training camp, while Addison will be suspended for the first three games of the season due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Naturally, the team is looking for insurance for those two players.
Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and the Vikings would be foolish to consider doing anything but be extra cautious about his status. Addison will return in Week 4, but the team still wants to find talent at the position.
What does that mean for Nailor, who was already in a competition with third-round rookie Tai Felton for snaps?
It may mean that Nailor has been bumped down to the fourth receiver spot. The Vikings did not draft Felton with a Day-2 pick for no reason, and they want to play him as the third – and temporarily second – receiver immediately.
However, this does not mean Nailor’s time with the Vikings is over or even remotely in jeopardy. He is valuable as a depth receiver and offers special teams contribution, which Minnesota would not soon want to get rid of.
It is worth noting that Nailor is dealing with an injury of his own, as he is currently recovering from a hand injury. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told the media on Monday that he is "week to week."
If Jefferson is not healthy, the Vikings may consider leaning on Nailor if he's healthy. The fact that they are pursuing receiver trades may be concerning, but don’t expect the former Spartan star to go anywhere anytime soon.
