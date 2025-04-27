Former MSU QB Thorne Finds NFL Home
Former Michigan State and Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has found an NFL destination.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Thorne has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Thorne went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft that saw 13 quarterbacks selected, including Miami’s Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall, and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who fell to the fifth round and was selected by the Cleveland Browns.
Thorne was a three-star recruiting prospect from Naperville, Illinois, who joined the Spartans after originally committing to Western Michigan.
When starter Rocky Lombardi struggled in the 2020 season, head coach Mel Tucker turned to Thorne, who looked solid in the tumultuous COVID season. He threw three touchdowns in four games that year.
He took over as the starting quarterback in 2021 after an offseason competition with Temple transfer Anthony Russo.
Thorne was impressive as MSU’s starter that year, completing 60 percent of his passes for 27 touchdowns (a single-season school record) and 10 interceptions en route to an 11-win season and a Peach Bowl victory.
In that bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers, Thorne threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a comeback victory.
However, he did not replicate that production in 2022 after the departure of running back Kenneth Walker III, as he only threw 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions the following season. MSU missed a bowl game that year.
In the following offseason, Thorne decided to transfer out of the program after being in a competition with Noah Kim and Katin Houser. He eventually landed at Auburn, where he threw for 4,468 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.
Thorne joins a Bengals quarterback room that consists of superstar franchise icon Joe Burrow, capable backup Jake Browning, and Logan Woodside. It may be tough for Thorne to break through and steal a position from any of those signal callers.
It did not end amicably for Thorne in East Lansing, but he found success at Auburn and now has a shot to compete for a spot on an NFL roster.
The Spartans hope to see a quarterback of their own, Aidan Chiles, find a spot on an NFL team after next year’s draft.
