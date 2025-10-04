Social Media Reacts to MSU's Loss to Nebraska
The Michigan State Spartans are now 3-2 after dropping a second consecutive game, this time on the road to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 38-27.
MSU briefly took the lead in the third quarter, 21-14, but things spiraled quickly after that.
Nebraska put together a good offensive drive to tie the game, and then a Michigan State special teams blunder gave the ball back to the Huskers, who got a field goal quickly after that.
MSU never put more points on the board, struggling to protect Aidan Chiles, who was beaten up all day and dealt with multiple injuries throughout the game. The Spartans had chances to capitalize on their lead, but they failed to execute.
Fans are questioning if Jonathan Smith is the right coach for the job, as the team has continued to struggle against comparable teams, and sometimes, teams worse than them. Smith must figure things out quickly before things continue to spiral, and MSU misses another bowl game.
As we do each week, we will break down what the internet thought of MSU's second straight loss.
What did social media think?
Improved pass rush
The Spartans sacked Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola five times in the game, which would have been a promising sign moving forward, had the team played a closer game.
Jalen Thompson, Malik Spencer, Darius Snow, David Santiago, and Alex VanSumeren each added a sack to their total. If the team can continue to get after the quarterback moving forward, the team should be better defensively.
Poor offensive line play
The Spartans also struggled on the offensive side of the ball, as running backs had nowhere to run and Chiles struggled to last in the pocket.
Ashton Lepo struggled replacing Stanton Ramil, who will be out for a month. Conner Moore took over at left tackle, while Lepo played at right.
The O-Line struggles were largely why the team could not get the offense going for much of the game. This is a problem, considering how
Special teams blunders
The Spartans' special teams was a large reason the team lost the game.
A fumble by Sam Edwards and Jay Coyne cost them a possession, as Nebraska was able to take the lead and never give it back.
The Spartans have often done a good job with special teams, but Saturday's game was different, and it was largely why the team is now 3-2 instead of 4-1.
It's safe to say the Spartans have a lot to work on moving forward.
