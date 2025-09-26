Spartan Nation

Breaking Down Offensive Line Grades After First Four Weeks Played

In a rush-heavy offense, MSU's O-Line is essential to victory, so how has each lineman done throughout the season?

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's offensive line, from left, Ashton Lepo, Dallas Fincher, Tanner Miller, Luke Newman and Brandon Baldwin huddle up during the fourth quarter in the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's offensive line, from left, Ashton Lepo, Dallas Fincher, Tanner Miller, Luke Newman and Brandon Baldwin huddle up during the fourth quarter in the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Each player that the Michigan State Spartans have plays a role on the team, but some play more than others, even when left unnoticed quite often.

Alongside the special teams, MSU's offensive line has been what allows potential comebacks, wild plays, and impressive kicks, so how has each Spartan lineman done through four weeks of play?

Matt Gulbin

MSU, Matt Gulbi
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • He has hardly let up pressure on plays where the line collapses, let alone a sack, and when compared to any center in college football, Gulbin is set apart as one of the best, making him the best on the team.

Conner Moore

MS
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles runs for a touchdown against Boston College during the second overtime on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Sliding in behind Gulbin is Conner Moore, who was an exciting transfer from Montana State before the season started, and that excitement has lived on through MSU's 3-1 start.
  • He is not only an amazing run-blocker, which is exactly what the team needs with rushing duo Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, but he is also great at keeping pass-rushers away from his quarterback.
  • Across MSU's eight sacks allowed, Moore can only be definitively blamed for one of them, and as the season goes on, he will hopefully keep up his fantastic play.

Caleb Carter

MSU, Caleb Carte
Michigan State offensive lineman Caleb Carter, right, and Payton Stewart work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Caleb Carter is in the middle of the pack for MSU's starters, but that does not mean he is performing any less than that of Moore, if anything, being placed on a similar pedestal.
  • Having transferred from Western Carolina before the season started, he has adjusted quite well to the higher level of play from opponents, even though he has been on the field in a decent amount of the o-line's breakdowns.

Stanton Ramil And Kristian Phillips

MSU, Kristian Phillips
Michigan State's Kristian Phillips looks on during the Spartans game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Finding their place at the bottom of the Spartans' starters are Stanton Ramil and Kristian Phillips. who have both played well by all means, but let up a sack or pressure too many in each of their games to be ranked any higher.
  • Individually, however, Phillips still has much time to prove himself further as a starter, having recently taken over for the injured Luka Vincic.

As the season goes on, the offensive linemen can and will most likely shake up their rankings, and their next test as a unit comes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers after a restful bye week.

