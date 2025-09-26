Breaking Down Offensive Line Grades After First Four Weeks Played
Each player that the Michigan State Spartans have plays a role on the team, but some play more than others, even when left unnoticed quite often.
Alongside the special teams, MSU's offensive line has been what allows potential comebacks, wild plays, and impressive kicks, so how has each Spartan lineman done through four weeks of play?
Matt Gulbin
- Ranked as the best center in the nation according to Pro Football Focus, Matt Gulbin has been the cornerstone of the MSU o-line and their best lineman overall.
- He has hardly let up pressure on plays where the line collapses, let alone a sack, and when compared to any center in college football, Gulbin is set apart as one of the best, making him the best on the team.
Conner Moore
- Sliding in behind Gulbin is Conner Moore, who was an exciting transfer from Montana State before the season started, and that excitement has lived on through MSU's 3-1 start.
- He is not only an amazing run-blocker, which is exactly what the team needs with rushing duo Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, but he is also great at keeping pass-rushers away from his quarterback.
- Across MSU's eight sacks allowed, Moore can only be definitively blamed for one of them, and as the season goes on, he will hopefully keep up his fantastic play.
Caleb Carter
- Caleb Carter is in the middle of the pack for MSU's starters, but that does not mean he is performing any less than that of Moore, if anything, being placed on a similar pedestal.
- Having transferred from Western Carolina before the season started, he has adjusted quite well to the higher level of play from opponents, even though he has been on the field in a decent amount of the o-line's breakdowns.
Stanton Ramil And Kristian Phillips
- Finding their place at the bottom of the Spartans' starters are Stanton Ramil and Kristian Phillips. who have both played well by all means, but let up a sack or pressure too many in each of their games to be ranked any higher.
- Individually, however, Phillips still has much time to prove himself further as a starter, having recently taken over for the injured Luka Vincic.
As the season goes on, the offensive linemen can and will most likely shake up their rankings, and their next test as a unit comes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers after a restful bye week.
