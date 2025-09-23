Depth at Key Spot Critical for MSU Moving Forward
Michigan State is starting to look thin at a key defensive position right now. Linebackers need to be able to both get involved in the trenches on runs, sometimes rush the passer, and get back in coverage; they essentially have to do a bit of everything.
The Spartans still have star linebacker Jordan Hall, but the other starter, Wayne Matthews III, is probably going to miss an extended period of time after he suffered an injury against USC that required a long delay and an ambulance to get him off the field. There is a positive development in that Matthews was released from the hospital and traveled back with the team from Los Angeles, though.
In addition, MSU was without linebacker Brady Pretzlaff against the Trojans; it isn't yet known when he will return. Hall was also disqualified during the first half for targeting. With the top three guys out, several other Spartan linebackers were put in the game against USC and might have to get snaps in future games.
Aisea Moa
The guy who saw the most playing time after Hall and Matthews exited the game was BYU transfer Aisea Moa. He ended up playing 43 defensive snaps out of a possible 67 in the game against USC --- he had 40 such snaps in Michigan State's first three games combined.
Moa made one tackle and broke up one pass.
For the season, it appears that Moa has done a good job of going after the quarterback. He hasn't gotten a sack, but Pro Football Focus credits Moa with eight pressures, six hurries, and two QB hits on 26 total pass rush snaps.
Darius Snow
One of the most experienced players on the team, Darius Snow, could also see an uptick in playing time. He played a season-high 40 defensive snaps against USC and made three total tackles (two solo).
Snow is a sixth-year senior who has now played in 40 career games, all of which have been with the Spartans. He was a starting nickelback on the 2021 team that went 11-2, but injuries in 2022 and 2023 eventually made him shift towards the middle of the defense.
Marcellius Pulliam
Another linebacker who received notable playing time against USC is junior Marcellius Pulliam. He ended up getting 29 defensive snaps against the Trojans after only getting 22 such snaps against Western Michigan, Boston College, and Youngstown State put together.
He ended up making five tackles (three solo), which was tied for third on the team and actually first among linebackers.
Pro Football Focus gave Pulliam a solid 76.5 defensive grade for the USC game, the second-best grade on MSU's defense, only behind defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (80.1)
