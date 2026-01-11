MSU’s 3 Most Underrated Transfer Portal Pickups

The transfer portal is a time when college football teams can transform their futures by finding underrated contributors from other schools. If anyone thought Kenneth Walker III was going to do what he did in 2021, show yourself.

Chances are that Michigan State isn't going to find a Heisman candidate, but there is beauty and hope in the fact that there is always a chance. That's especially because portal recruitments are so quick, lasting a couple of days, usually. High school ones are much longer, which gives bigger, A-tier programs more time to figure out who they want.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The key for a school like MSU is to try and out-manuever and out-scout those bigger programs. That may mean looking to places where a blue blood might be more likely to dismiss talent, like the Group of Five, FCS, or even Division II levels. As of Saturday afternoon, 14 of Michigan State's 22 transfer portal commitments are from non-Power Four programs.

Here are a few players from beneath the P4 level who might have the chance to do big things in East Lansing:

Georgia Southern OT Robert Wright Jr.

One interesting addition is Georgia Southern offensive tackle transfer Robert Wright Jr. He likely won't start in 2026. The left tackle spot is probably held by UConn transfer Ben Murawski; the right tackle gig is probably going to go to returning starter Conner Moore. Despite that, Wright has the chance to be one of MSU's linemen of the future.

Wright has been in college football for three seasons, but he has three years of eligibility left. He appeared in three games and redshirted as a true freshman before missing his second year due to an injury. Wright became a starter at right tackle this year for the Eagles and was never penalized once in 752 offensive snaps.

Western Kentucky RB Marvis Parrish

Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee defensive tackle Zeion Simpson-Smith (95) makes the stop during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Somebody who could be featured in Michigan State's backfield for a long time is Marvis Parrish . He just totaled 779 scrimmage yards as a true freshman and was one of two running backs named to the Conference USA's All-Freshman team. Parrish was not very highly recruited coming out of high school, not even making the class of 2025's top 2,000, per the 247Sports Composite, and also being outside of the top 200 in Georgia.

Parrish is also all the way down at 2,279th overall in the portal and 188th among running backs, according to On3. Given Parrish's production from his year at Western Kentucky, he's somebody who can easily outperform that ranking.

Ferris State ATH Carson Gulker

Scenes from the Grand Valley State football game at Ferris State University on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Division II star Carson Gulker cannot be confined to one position. He has simply been described as an "offensive weapon." That's because this guy can pass, run, and catch. Gulker only has one year of eligibility remaining, but it will be very interesting to see how Michigan State utilizes him offensively.

Across Gulker's time at D-II dynasty Ferris State, he's totaled 1,590 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air as a quarterback, 2,228 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns running the ball, and 548 yards and seven scores as a receiver (all from this past season). MSU could line him up at tight end for one snap, and then use a funky formation with him at quarterback the next. Opponents also cannot completely go all-in on defending the run, either, since they'll know Gulker can throw it, too.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

