Potential 2027 WR Targets for MSU Football on Recruiting Trail

Michigan State football is in recruiting mode over the summer.

The Spartans currently have seven commitments in their 2027 class, but none have been from wide receivers. MSU's Chrishon McCray , Rodney Bullard Jr. (waiver pending), and Jameel Gardner Jr. are all headed into their final years of eligibility at the position. These three prospects are prime candidates to fill out the roster in their place:

Don Spillers III

Detroit King's Don Spillers, right, celebrate his touchdown catch with Tay'Shawn Henry during the fourth quarter in the game against Mason on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Chelsea High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming from the not-so-far-away Detroit area is Martin Luther King (Mich.) wideout Don Spillers III . He's ranked 843rd overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite, as well as 14th among prospects in the state. Some of Spillers' other notable offers include Illinois, Louisville, Michigan, Maryland, Missouri, Pitt, and Purdue.

Spillers, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, was first offered by Michigan State and Courtney Hawkins in June 2025. The Spartans seem to be in a good position for Spillers, as he is scheduled to officially visit East Lansing at the end of the month. Rivals' Allen Trieu submitted a prediction for MSU to get Spillers' eventual commitment back in March. The site's "Recruiting Prediction Machine" has the Spartans at 92.3%.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steele Harris

Michigan State has also looked to Montana for one of its next potential receivers. The Spartans offered Great Falls prospect Steele Harris , the top prospect in that state, on March 31. A few weeks later, MSU scheduled an official visit with him for the weekend of June 19-21.

Harris is currently a 3-star prospect ranked 734th overall in the class of 2027. He's gotten plenty of Power Four interest; Harris will officially visit Wisconsin in a few weeks, and he also has offers from Cal, Arizona State, Illinois, Utah, and Northwestern. Harris' brother, Reed, was the second-leading receiver at Boston College last year and is now playing at ASU.

Zach Forbish

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another option might be emerging in the Lone Star State. Michigan State offered Frisco Lone Star wide receiver Zach Forbish on April 24. Forbish is unranked on major recruiting platforms, but he also has offers from Pitt, Wisconsin, and a relatively long list of Group of Six programs.

Forbish stands at 6-foot-3 and can be a nice deep threat for the Spartans in the future. Frisco Lone Star is also one of the best high school teams in Texas. The Rangers went 15-1 last season, are ranked 71st nationally on MaxPreps, and Forbish was second on the team in receiving yards. The guy ahead of him, Davion Groce, was a high 4-star prospect in the class of 2026 and is now at Florida.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images