MSU Football Sets Official Visit with In-State Prospect

Michigan State is zeroing in a bit on a recently offered in-state interesting prospect from the state.

About a week ago, the Spartans offered three-star Goodrich (Mich.) prospect Drew Aagesen. Not too long after getting the offer, MSU and Aagesen have set up a date for him to come to campus for an official visit from June 5-7.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Aagesen is listed as a defensive lineman on both 247Sports and Rivals, but it seems Michigan State wants him for the offensive side of the ball. Offensive line coach Nick Tabacca visited Aagesen's home on Thursday.

Currently, Aagesen is at 1,096th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. That puts him 21st among prospects from Michigan, but this is also him being evaluated as a defensive lineman. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds already, MSU probably would want him at tackle. That's a different evaluation process than at defensive line, so don't worry about the ranking too much.

More Info on Aagesen's Recruitment

The Spartans are not the only Power Four team showing interest in Aagesen, whether that's as an offensive or defensive lineman. Aagesen has other reported official visits set up with Iowa State (May 28-30), Virginia (June 11-14), and Pitt (June 18-20). He has additional Power Four offers from Boston College, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Aagesen has also been on campus before. Rivals' "visit center" says he unofficially visited MSU during its first bye week last season (after the USC game), and that he visited again in April. Michigan State scheduling this official visit puts the program in a good spot to potentially land Aagesen and re-establish its foothold in the state on the recruiting trail.

Offensive Line Situation for MSU

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could end up being an offensive line-heavy class for the Spartans. Michigan State already has two commitments on the o-line in its 2027 push so far, landing Brighton (Mich.) offensive tackle Jack Carlson and East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff already.

Carlson is the second-best recruit in the class so far at No. 505 nationally on the 247Sports Composite, as well as being the ninth-best prospect in the state. Adloff is right behind him on the list of commitments, ranked 736th overall and 11th in the state.

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU is going to have several key figures on the offensive line to replace this coming offseason. Projected starters Ben Murawski , Nick Sharpe , Trent Fraley , and Conner Moore are all entering their final seasons of eligibility.

Luka Vincic is another possible starter who is a redshirt senior, but he should have an additional year of eligibility to use via a medical waiver.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI