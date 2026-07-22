One Returning Player Ready To Become Star for Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans are searching for the flame that made them a powerhouse for much of the 21st century under former head coach Mark Dantonio. This era of Spartan football was never seen before, as the program was consistently in contention for either the conference championship or an outright national title.

Those days are long over, as the last four years have been nothing but disappointment for Michigan State, with constant turnover and pitiful play at times. In a time when NIL and the transfer portal have ruled college football, the university chose to invest in first-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who added over two dozen transfers and is looking to establish a disciplined culture in East Lansing.

Talent Retention Is Key, As Is a Returning Star

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the keys to success this fall is retaining several key starters, beginning with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic on offense and veteran linebacker Jordan Hall on defense. It isn't the most well-rounded roster, but Michigan State has certainly improved around its key starters.

The secondary, in particular, is seeing a revamp at cornerback. Safeties Aveon Grose and Nikai Martinez return to shore up the backend, but three new transfers enter the fold on the perimeter and nickel, including Iowa State's Tre Bell. Technically, it should be two transfers if you consider that former standout cornerback Charles Brantley took a one-year sabbatical in Miami.

Brantley's Return Brings Big Boost to the Roster

Michigan State's Malik Spencer, left, celebrates a stop with Charles Brantley during the first quarter in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brantley was once one of the Spartans' best defenders. He kicked off his career in 2021, the last time Michigan State was at or above .500 in a season, when he picked off Cade McNamara to defeat No. 6 Michigan at home. Brantley's best season came in his redshirt junior campaign in 2024 under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, when he recorded a trio of interceptions despite playing in only nine games.

Now a sixth-year senior, Brantley has a chance to be a star for the Spartans alongside Hall. This program needs impact players who can make big-time plays when it matters most, and Brantley has come up clutch in numerous situations. Returning to East Lansing is a fitting way to end his college career, but also a chance at redemption after swinging and missing with the Hurricanes.

Maintaining Health Is Key for Returning Brantley

All 22 of Charles Brantley Vs Oregon pic.twitter.com/9rSTBT9QN5 — Art M. (@canefilms) December 22, 2024

The biggest key for Brantley going forward is staying healthy, as an injury has ended his season in each of his first four years with the Spartans. We all know what type of talent and player Brantley is, but staying on the field every week is critical to help push for a successful 2026 season for Michigan State.

Brantley will play a significant role in that effort as arguably the best defensive back on the roster. If he finally reaches his potential after five years, it could all be worth it for the former top cornerback recruit.