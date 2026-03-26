3 Keys for Michigan State's Sweet 16 Battle vs. UConn

UConn isn't really a team one envies to face during March.

The Huskies , led by coach Dan Hurley , are 15-1 in their last 16 NCAA Tournament games. They've won the national title both times they've gotten this far in March. That doesn't mean they aren't beatable.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo walks in with his staff against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is 11-5 during the Tom Izzo era during the Sweet 16 round, getting to the Elite Eight last year by going through 6-seed Ole Miss. This game and its stage are not unfamiliar territory for either team's coach or players.

For MSU to win, though, it must achieve a couple of different things.

Limit Reed's Offensive Rebounds

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) gets a rebound against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of the biggest things Izzo has been emphasizing is the glass. It's always important for MSU to control the rebounding, but the Spartans will have a serious challenger on Friday. UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. has averaged 13.6 total rebounds during the postseason, which includes 5.2 offensive rebounds per game.

That includes a 27-rebound performance against Furman in the first round with 11 on the offensive glass. Yeah, it's Furman, but that's impressive against anyone. Michigan State only allows its opponents to grab 22.5% of possible offensive rebounds, the best mark in the nation, per KenPom. It's going to need that status to hold in order to finish off possessions that are all valuable in these types of games.

Who Guards Karaban?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Another player who is probably costing Izzo some sleep is Alex Karaban, a fifth-year senior and four-year starter who presents a matchup problem. Karaban runs the four for the Huskies, but he's much more athletic than anyone who often plays at that spot for Michigan State.

Jaxon Kohler, the normal four-man for the Spartans, may not be a defensive fit. I wouldn't be surprised if you see some smaller lineups from MSU when Karaban is on the floor, where Jaxon Kohler or Carson Cooper play the five while Coen Carr , who can match anyone's athleticism, helps chase Karaban around the perimeter.

Make Those Free Throws

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Louisville at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of UConn's problems is that it fouls too much. The Huskies commit 18.0 fouls per game, which ranks 239th in the country. UConn's opponents have gotten 24.2% of their points at the charity stripe this season. That ranks 15th in the entire country, second among all tournament teams (14-seed Kennesaw State), and first among all teams left.

Michigan State needs to take advantage there. It can cause foul trouble for Connecticut and break the Huskies' rhythm, but the Spartans can't afford to leave points on the table there either. MSU has made 76.5% of its free throws this season (38th in the country) and shot 81.1% during its two NCAA Tournament games.