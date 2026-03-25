Three Key UConn Players for MSU To Pay Attention To

Michigan State is on a roll through its first two games of March Madness. After a dominant performance against North Dakota State in the first round, the Spartans delivered another impressive showing in the second round, taking down the Louisville Cardinals convincingly.

Through the first two rounds of the tournament, Coen Carr has elevated his game to another level. While always a human highlight reel, Carr is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and a steal per game while shooting 67% from the field, 50% from three, and 78% from the free-throw line.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) reacts after defeating the Louisville Cardinals during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Against Louisville, Carr led the Spartans with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range, adding 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in another electric performance.

Jeremy Fears was not at his sharpest shooting the ball, finishing 3-of-13 from the field for 12 points, but his impact on the game was undeniable. Fears made history against Louisville, breaking Magic Johnson's record for the most assists in a single NCAA Tournament game with an extraordinary 16 assists, keeping the Spartans' offense humming all night.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates 77-69 win over Louisville at the NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the win over Louisville, Michigan State heads to Washington, D.C., for the Sweet 16 to face the UConn Huskies . The two teams met earlier this season in an exhibition game, with the Huskies coming out on top. If the Spartans want a different result this time around, they will need to account for three key players.

Tarris Reed Jr.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts after defeating the UCLA Bruins in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

After spending his first two seasons at the University of Michigan, Reed transferred to UConn, where he came off the bench but flashed the potential of a future star. This season, that potential has fully materialized. Reed has broken out as one of the best big men in the country, averaging a career-high 14.2 points on 62% shooting from the field, along with nearly nine rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks, and nearly a steal per game.

In the first round of the tournament, Reed was virtually unstoppable, putting up 31 points on 80% shooting and hauling in 27 rebounds in one of the most dominant individual performances in recent NCAA Tournament memory. Michigan State's frontcourt will have its hands full from the opening tip.

Alex Karaban

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Karaban is a two-time national champion, having been a key part of UConn's back-to-back title runs in 2023 and 2024. Following the second championship, he was viewed as a potential first-round NBA Draft pick, but chose to return to school and has developed into one of the premier shooters in college basketball.

Karaban is averaging 39.4% from three-point range on the season, and through the Huskies' first two tournament games, he has been even hotter, connecting on 8-of-17 attempts from beyond the arc. If Michigan State's defense gives him any daylight, he will make them pay.

Braylon Mullins

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mullins arrived on campus as a five-star recruit and has validated every bit of that billing. Despite missing the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury and struggling in his return against Illinois, Mullins has been outstanding since then, averaging 12 points on 43% shooting from the field and 33% from three-point range.

Mullins is not just a scorer, either. He is a capable and active defender, averaging 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, making him a two-way threat that Michigan State must account for on both ends of the floor.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to foul call during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round against Louisville at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is playing great basketball at the best time, with Carr taking over games, Fears making history, and Fort providing timely shooting off the bench. But UConn is a different animal. Reed is a force in the paint, Karaban can get hot from three in a hurry, and Mullins is a two-way threat who can disrupt what the Spartans want to do. How Tom Izzo and Michigan State respond to that challenge will tell us a lot about how far this team can go