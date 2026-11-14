3 Players To Watch During MSU's Next Test vs. Washington

Michigan State is going to learn something about itself on Saturday.

The Spartans' season was getting ugly, but everything suddenly turned when MSU found enough juice to take down Michigan in the biggest game of the season. Now, Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald are hearing nothing but great things and "rat poison" for the first time.

Saturday's game (5:30 p.m. ET, BTN) against Washington (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) will show how well the Spartans can handle praise. These are a few players to watch closely during this more-interesting-than-expected Week 11 matchup:

WR Bryson Williams

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek (82), Bryson Williams (14), and Jaziun Patterson (4) celebrate a touchdown against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Bryson Williams is perhaps set to make his first career start on Saturday. Starting receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. left the game against Michigan early with some sort of lower-body or hip injury, it appeared, and it's severe enough that he's been ruled out for this week's game. Williams wound up playing 64 offensive snaps against UM when he hadn't played more than 24 prior to the rivalry matchup.

Williams seems to be Michigan State's best big-play receiver now. He only made one catch against Michigan, but it was for 36 yards, the longest play of the night for either side. MSU has struggled to generate explosive plays all year, and an uptick in playing time for Williams could help with that.

CB Tyran Chappell

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Michigan State (22) Tyran Chappell can’t come up with the interception as Michigan wide receiver (13) Travis Johnson stops him during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another key player to keep an eye on is cornerback Tyran Chappell . He technically made his first appearance in a game since Week 3 last Saturday, though it was only for nine snaps. Perhaps Chappell is on a pitch count, but he looked like the team's best corner while he was healthy.

How much Chappell plays on Saturday will be interesting. What adds to the intrigue is the fact that Tre Bell and Charles Brantley (both questionable) might make their own returns from injury. Michigan State will need all the corners it can get against a Washington offense that is much better at throwing the ball than running it.

S Aveon Grose

Michigan State is also going to have to go without starting boundary-side safety Devin Vaught in this one. Vaught has been a real bright spot for MSU this year, being responsible for three takeaways in the Spartans' last two games. His spot will likely be filled by fifth-year safety Aveon Grose , who played 47 snaps against the Wolverines.

Grose has played fine in Vaught's stead. His abilities in pass coverage are serviceable, but the instincts and tackling in the run game are a huge part of what made Vaught so valuable. Washington's run game is among the worst in the Power Four, but the forced move to Grose is still notable.

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