3 Transfer Additions for Michigan State With Massive Upside

One of the debates about transfer portal use is production vs. potential.

Michigan State football has employed a bit of both this offseason, taking players who might be projects with needed time to develop, but also athletes with a proven track record of production. Here are a few players who lie a bit more on the "potential" side of things.

SEMO EDGE Trey Lisle

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The biggest project is going to be Southeast Missouri State EDGE transfer Trey Lisle . He has three years of eligibility remaining, so he'll have the time he needs to improve as a player. Lisle totaled 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks across eight games this fall at the FCS level.

Lisle was not a starter at SEMO this year, but he was a key part of the Redhawks' defensive rotation. The Fayetteville, Ark. native totaled 241 defensive snaps this season, receiving an overall defensive grade of 66.9 from Pro Football Focus.

What stands out about Lisle is his size. Even though he was just a redshirt freshman this fall, SEMO listed him at 6-foot-7 and 246 pounds. Only three players on the 2025 MSU roster were that tall, and all of them were linemen who weighed at least 65 pounds more than Lisle.

If Lisle develops the tools of a skilled pass rusher, he could become a serious force in East Lansing.

Notre Dame WR KK Smith

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) lines up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

An addition to Michigan State's wide receiving corps is Notre Dame transfer KK Smith . He had been a backup for the Fighting Irish this past season, but seems primed to take on a bigger role in East Lansing. Smith has 11 career catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He's got two years of eligibility left.

Bringing Smith in adds a fair amount of speed and big-play ability to Michigan State's offense, which hasn't been explosive enough in recent years. Two of Smith's eight catches in 2025 went for 30+ yards, and six of his nine targets were at least 10 yards downfield, according to PFF.

Illinois DT Eli Coenen

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; A Illinois Fighting Illini helmet sitting on confetti after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Another physically imposing force that the Spartans have added is Illinois defensive tackle transfer Eli Coenen . He's listed on the Fighting Illini's 2025 roster at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds. Coenen was a part of Illinois' defensive rotation this fall, playing 222 total defensive snaps. He had 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

One big thing to know is that Coenen is a fast riser in the sport. He began his college football career at Division II Bemidji State, where he redshirted for a year before breaking out in 2024. After one year in Champaign after that, Coenen will take his two remaining seasons of eligibility to East Lansing.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

