3 Transfers Michigan State Could Come To Regret

The Michigan State Spartans have barely made a blip on the national radar over the last four years, failing not only to reach a bowl game but also to post a .500 record. Under first-year head coach and culture builder Pat Fitzgerald, the goal in 2026 is to change that once and for all. That meant going all-in on the transfer portal.

32 transfers are now in East Lansing as part of Fitzgerald's rebuild of the Spartans program, one that, once upon a time, was one of the most dominant in the Big Ten. Most of the time, teams will hit on some gems from the portal, and Michigan State should be in that boat. However, with as many additions as they made during the offseason, it's clear that Fitzgerald may swing and miss a few times.

Let's look at three transfers whom Michigan State may come to regret acquiring in the first place.

WR Fredrick Moore (Michigan)

Michigan State's Fredrick Moore runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After redshirting last fall, Fredrick Moore trades in his blue and yellow of arch-rival Michigan for green and white, joining forces with the good guys (or bad buys, depending on your point of view and fandom). Moore saw limited production in his two years on the field for the Wolverines, hoping his move to East Lansing from Ann Arbor would change the course of his career.

Of course, a wideout with this little receiving production and a general profile like this does bring risk. While the tape shows a quick pass-catcher with reach at the catch point, there is still an unknown. This was a high-risk/high-reward move, one that could bite Michigan State in the bud.

TE Carson Gulker (Ferris State)

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Carson Gulker 2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Zeeland native makes a massive leap from NCAA Division II to FBS play in the Big Ten as the versatile tight end adds depth and intrigue to the position. Gulker was Ferris State's all-around playmaker on their way to a National Championship with 500 yards receiving and rushing, including 12 total touchdowns.

The biggest question I have is what Gulker's role will be in the Spartans' offense. He seems like a true H-back, but unless offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has a legitimate plan for his usage, this transfer has a chance of being a bust in his sixth year—not ideal for all parties involved.

RB Cam Edwards (UConn)

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before you light the torches and grab the pitchforks, hear me out: The reason why Michigan State may regret adding Edwards to their program is that they won't have another year or two with him in the offense, as the former Huskies' star enters his final year of eligibility.

Edwards is likely to be the Spartans' top offensive playmaker in the fall. It's a shame that Sheridan won't be able to use him more beyond 2026, as Edwards will have his eyes set on being selected in the 2027 NFL Draft.