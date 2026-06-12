5 MSU Players Under Most Pressure Entering 2026 Season

Pressure can be a good thing in sports.

It's not necessarily the best thing for Michigan State . The Spartans are rebuilding again, and Jonathan Smith's short stint as head coach proves that timelines are very short nowadays. The fanbase is starving for a season to feel good about.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Pat Fitzgerald doesn't get a "Year 0" to get his feet wet that coaches got in the past. Pitchforks will be out again if MSU has to go through another 4-8 season.

A handful of players will especially write the story of how Michigan State's season goes. These are the five biggest ones, in no particular order:

QB Alessio Milivojevic

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) drops back during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It starts with the effectiveness of starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic . He's one of the few advantages Fitzgerald had when he started at MSU. Plenty of first-year head coaches have to look to the portal to find their starting quarterback. Fitzgerald had a relatively ready-made one in-house.

No player deals with more pressure than the QB1. It's the most important position in football, after all. Milivojevic is not getting the level of hype and praise Aidan Chiles received two years ago, but life as a permanent starting quarterback means all eyes will be upon you.

WR Chrishon McCray

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs a reverse against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot is going to be asked of returning wide receiver Chrishon McCray this season. He appeared to be Milivojevic's favorite target during the "Spring Showcase" in April, and McCray is the only really proven player among the Spartans' wide receivers this season.

It would be strong to say McCray might have to carry the room in 2026, but it doesn't feel outside the realm of possibility. Perhaps somebody else in the position group will step up. That's not a sure thing, though. If that's what happens, the Milivojevic-to-McCray connection must be on point every week.

LB Jordan Hall

Michigan State's Jordan Hall walk back to the locker room before the football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Hall is probably the most beloved player on the roster among fans. He was excellent at linebacker last season and still decided to stick around through another coaching change. This is Hall's senior year, though, and his not making a bowl game would be another painful failure for the Spartans.

His job as middle linebacker, the closest thing a defense has to a quarterback, already comes with pressure. Hall was even playing through some relatively serious injuries last fall. Trying to finally experience a successful collegiate season before trying to launch an NFL career certainly has to be a goal for him. He's somebody who certainly deserves one.

DL Ben Roberts

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates after the Spartans blocked a Purdue field goal attempt during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The interior of the MSU defensive line is one area of concern. Ben Roberts tops the depth chart at defensive tackle in his return to the team. The pressure for Roberts isn't really performance-based, but rather on health. Roberts has missed time due to injuries in each of his first two seasons with the program after transferring in from Oregon.

Michigan State cannot really afford to dig into its bench at defensive tackle. Illinois transfer Eli Coenen and Derrick Simmons are the other likely members of the Spartans' rotation, but it's thin after that point. If Roberts, Simmons, or Coenen get taken out of the lineup, Toledo transfer Carlos Hazelwood likely goes in. He played fewer than 100 defensive snaps for the Rockets last year. Then, it's Mikeshun Beeler (six defensive snaps in 2025) and true freshman Hudson Aultman.

CB Charles Brantley

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most interesting headlines of the offseason was when Charles Brantley returned to Michigan State from the portal. He had left MSU for Miami (FL) following the 2024 season. Brantley had only one year of eligibility left and was presumed to be as good as gone. Well, he only appeared in three games with the Hurricanes and kept that year for himself.

He's back now and set to be the Spartans' top corner once again. Brantley thrived during the '24 campaign under Joe Rossi's system, making three interceptions and becoming a true lockdown corner. He missed time during the spring due to injury, but having Brantley in the fall will be a huge boost for Michigan State's defense.

Being the CB1 comes with a ton of responsibility, though. He's going to be getting the best receivers each opponent has to offer. Brantley has set the expectations for his play in 2026 high based on what he did two seasons ago, even after not playing much for the Hurricanes. It's a tough act to follow.

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images