MSU's Jordan Hall Reveals Major Detail From 2025 Season

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It would have been very easy for Jordan Hall to tap out last season, both mentally and physically.

After Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" on Saturday, Hall actually ended up revealing that he had played through a couple of major injuries last season. Hall played in all 12 of the Spartans' games and led MSU with 88 total tackles during the season.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall speaks after MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"It was a tough stretch towards the end of the season," Hall said Saturday. "[Against] Nebraska, I had turf toe, dealt with that for the whole season. And then Michigan, I strained my oblique, and then played the next game in Minnesota and tore it."

Both of those are considered relatively serious injuries. "Mild" turf toe usually sidelines players for a couple of weeks. Torn obliques that late in the campaign are supposed to be season-enders.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Hall Played Through Injuries

Playing through turf toe was hard enough, but there was still hope left in the season after he first dealt with it against the Cornhuskers. After Michigan State lost to Michigan to fall to 3-5 overall and 0-5 during Big Ten play, that felt like it was it.

"I've just been so blessed with the opportunity to be in this position," Hall said on why he kept playing despite the major ailments. "If I'm willing and able to, I wanna do the best that I can to go and glorify God in that way and put my best on the field."

Michigan State's Jordan hall participates in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leadership

Hall's status as one of the team's leaders also has to play a role. Not only does he wear the green dot as the team's MIKE linebacker, but Hall has been one of the voices and faces of the program. He and starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic have, by far, been the two names mentioned the most next to "leader" during spring ball.

There's that pesky term, "SD4L." Hall has earned it and then some, playing through those injuries and sticking with Michigan State through three different head coaches in a four-year college career. He's even let some of his new teammates stay at his place after joining the Spartans through the transfer portal.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's certainly been a difficult stretch for MSU football. That's why players like Hall should still be respected and acknowledged while they're here, because they're few and far between in this era.

Hall is just one of two players from his 2023 recruiting class (the other being tight end Brennan Parachek ) who haven't transferred out.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall looks on from the sideline during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images