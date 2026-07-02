5 Underrated MSU Players in CFB 27 Video Game

This season's edition of EA Sports' College Football video game is about to come out.

A little bit before the game goes fully public, EA released its list of ratings for all the players in the game. You can find ratings for every Michigan State player in the game right here . Several players feel underrated, though.

QB Alessio Milivojevic (75 Overall)

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic awaits a snap during a game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's starting quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic , didn't get the most optimistic rating at 75 overall. He probably wasn't going to get the highest rating ever, but a 75 feels low. Milivojevic earned the starting job late last season, but is still five points behind Aidan Chiles' 80 overall at Northwestern.

The group of other 75 overalls also adds to some of the confusion. Milivojevic and running back Zion Gist have the same overall rating in the game, even though Gist hasn't played an official snap of college football yet, redshirting last season.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic runs the ball against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milivojevic looked like a quarterback better than a 75 overall last season. He threw for 986 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions across the four starts that he got. All of those starts were against Big Ten competition. Milivojevic threw for 311 yards in his starting debut against Minnesota on the road. He then threw for 292 yards with four touchdowns in the season finale vs. Maryland.

Nobody on the 2026 Spartans will have more eyes on them than Milivojevic, whose rating is all the way down at 21st among Big Ten quarterbacks, in EA's eyes. If he keeps passing the rock like he did last fall, I doubt EA will keep him in 75-overall territory for very long.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (75 Overall)

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another unusual 75 overall decision is incoming NC State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. This may partially be due to his switch from linebacker to rush end, but Soares is still one of the most proven players Michigan State picked up from the transfer portal this offseason.

Soares is, interestingly, the only player on the roster who has played for Pat Fitzgerald before. He began his career at Northwestern, with his true freshman season there coinciding with what became Fitzgerald's final season in Evanston.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (23) and defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) walk together during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

What makes Soares' rating a bit confusing is the year he had in 2025 with NCSU. He wound up totaling 80 tackles, which was the second-most on his team. Soares also had 4.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Early indications from spring indicate that Soares has taken on a leadership role within MSU's defense already and should be a starter this fall. We'll have to see his chops as a pass rusher at his new position, but his mark at 75 overall is actually a drop of two points from the 77 overall he had when ratings were last updated in February.

EDGE Anelu Lafaele (73 Overall)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans rush end Anelu Lafaele (11) walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Anelu Lafaele was set to be a really key part of Michigan State's pass rush last season before he got hurt during the fifth game of the year against Nebraska. Even during his 4.5 games or so, Lafaele made a great first impression after transferring in from Wisconsin. He recorded two sacks and a forced fumble across just 68 total defensive snaps in 2025.

Lafaele could very well end up being MSU's best pure pass rusher next season. He mostly specialized in obvious passing downs last season, rarely having to do much else besides go after the quarterback. If Lafaele can stay healthy this year and keep producing as he did in 2025, he should get a ratings bump, too.

WR KK Smith (77 Overall)

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) celebrates a touchdown against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wideout KK Smith will also have a good shot at getting his rating up. He's potentially in line for a starting role this fall after spending the last few years as a backup at Notre Dame. Smith missed some time during the spring with an injury, but he's still an X-factor for Michigan State's offense that will be looking for somebody to step up.

MSU has been able to depend on position coach Courtney Hawkins to provide it with at least one receiver with an NFL future most years. Smith's sharp route-running against man coverage is impressive, making him a valuable asset from the portal.

TE Carson Gulker (73 Overall)

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the wild cards on offense is Carson Gulker . He's listed on the roster and in the game as a tight end, but it's tough to contain him to that box. Gulker helped Division II Ferris State win multiple national championships as both a quarterback and a running back in the past. He's accounted for 73 total touchdowns in his career -- 50 rushing scores, 16 passing touchdowns, and seven TD receptions.

That Swiss army knife-type versatility is right there to be utilized. Jumping from the D-II level may be tough, but there will be no shortage of options for coordinator Nick Sheridan when Gulker is on the field.

MSU's Highest-Rated Players

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Name Overall HB Cam Edwards 90 MIKE Jordan Hall 86 CB Charles Brantley 85 WR Chrishon McCray 85 P Rhys Dakin 84 LT Ben Murawski 83 DT Ben Roberts 83 RT Conner Moore 83 WILL Dion Crawford 82 FS Nikai Martinez 81 CB Tre Bell 81