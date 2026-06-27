Michigan State Football Top 30 Players: No. 21

Somebody is going to have to take a step forward at wide receiver for Michigan State this year.

The Spartans don’t have a bunch of proven options at a position that is normally expected to be a strength each year. MSU will be seeking a leap out of Notre Dame transfer KK Smith . He’s at No. 21 on my top 30 players list for the 2026 football season.

State of the WR Room for Michigan State

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) after scoring against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s room of playmakers looks a lot different than last season’s. Top receiver Nick Marsh left in the transfer portal and is now at Indiana. Second-leading receiver Omari Kelly ran out of eligibility. Key backup Evan Boyd also transferred to Iowa State.

MSU’s top returning wideout is slot receiver Chrishon McCray . He was the Spartans’ starting slot receiver last year, making 24 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. The Spartans were actually fortunate just to keep him. McCray announced that he was planning to enter the portal on Dec. 31, 2025, but eventually withdrew from the portal on Jan. 6, 2026.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That production lost with Marsh and Kelly wasn’t wholly replaced in the transfer portal by MSU. Smith was one of three receivers the Spartans took from other schools. The others were Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore and Jackson State transfer Jameel Garder Jr. All three of them have not experienced being a full-time starter at the Power Four level before.

Smith seems like the most promising member of that group to become a starting-level contributor. That’s even though he was limited at times during the spring and didn’t participate in Michigan State’s “Spring Showcase” back in April.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watches warmups prior to MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Moore was the only portal receiver who was there. His day there was pretty quiet. Gardner was actually visiting MSU on a visit then, committing to the Spartans shortly thereafter as a late transfer portal pickup.

Gardner was the third wide receiver at Jackson State last year, totaling 482 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2025. He was also once teammates with McCray at Kent State in 2022 and 2023. They both redshirted together in ‘22 before playing regularly the next year. McCray was the Golden Flashes’ top receiver; Gardner finished fourth.

Jackson State's wide receiver Jameel Gardner, Jr., (7) runs the ball as Bethune Cookman's cornerback Devin Gunter (1) pursues him during the game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hope for Moore is almost certainly to get more involved in the offense than he was at Michigan. Moore made 15 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown during his time at UM. He only played in four games for the Wolverines, seeing very little offensive action, before leaving the team and announcing intentions to enter the portal.

Smith is also seeking a bigger role at his second school. He made 11 catches in his career at Notre Dame, totaling 161 total yards and two touchdowns. Smith appeared in 10 games for the Fighting Irish last season for a total of 107 offensive snaps. It was just a crowded offense ahead of him at Notre Dame. A fresh start in East Lansing with two years of eligibility remaining should do Smith some good.

Where Smith Fits at MSU

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) celebrates a touchdown against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Chances are that Smith will mostly be either an X or a Z receiver for Michigan State. The 5’10” McCray at the slot still feels like the only sure thing for now. Smith could also move into the slot on occasion with a 6’0” and 180-pound frame.

Who MSU and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins put at X is the question. That’s normally where teams put their best receivers. McCray would be my pick right now to end up being the Spartans’ leading receiver come April, but he’d be on the shorter side for someone there.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He’s capable of running deeper routes and making contested catches, but most of his catches will likely be in that short-to-intermediate range. His 13.8 yards per catch were actually more than Marsh (11.2) and Kelly (13.3) in 2025, but McCray’s routes seemed to be closer to the line of scrimmage back in April.

The main difference between the X receiver and the Z receiver is that the X is at the line of scrimmage, whereas the Z usually is a yard or two behind it. Being behind the LOS makes it a bit easier for the Z to avoid getting jammed up at the line of scrimmage, which means there is a level of physicality required to also be the X.

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) lines up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

I think Smith looks more like a Z receiver right now. He’s got a pretty similar frame to Kelly (6’0”, 188 pounds), and that seems to be the place where he got a big portion of his snaps at Notre Dame. Smith doesn’t have the burning speed to consistently take tops off defenses, but he has enough to be dangerous when he gets the ball in the open field.

Someone with a bit more speed would fit better at X. That could be four-star freshman and track star Samson Gash . It could be redshirt freshman Charles Taplin . If given eligibility, Rodney Bullard Jr. would make sense.

Other Info Worth Knowing

Notre Dame wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith’s two career touchdowns both came last season. One was an 18-yard score against N.C. State, while the other went for 34 yards in a game vs. Navy. That first career touchdown against NCSU was pretty simple. The Wolfpack dialed up a Cover 0 blitz on third-and-long, leaving Smith 1-on-1 with a big cushion. He used all that room to operate and beat his defender with a pretty simple post route.

The touchdown against Navy had a few similarities. Smith was in the slot for his score against N.C. State, but he was really out wide during his second touchdown. This touchdown was also on a post route, though this time it broke to the left instead of the right. Smith beat his defender and caught this touchdown right in the back of the endzone.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Smith was a well-regarded three-star prospect coming out of high school. He finished ranked 546th overall in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite . Smith attended Rick Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas. He chose Notre Dame over Texas Tech.

Once Smith hit the portal, he wound up at 939th overall on 247Sports’ rankings. That’s the highest mark among the Spartans’ portal receivers.

Other Top 30 Articles

Scenes from the Grand Valley State football game at Ferris State University on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 30, WR Samson Gash | No. 29, WR Charles Taplin | No. 28, S Devin Vaught | No. 27, KR Kenneth Williams | No. 26, OL Luka Vincic | No. 25, OL Rakeem Johnson | No. 24, CB Tyran Chappell | No. 23, DL Derrick Simmons | No. 22, TE Carson Gulker