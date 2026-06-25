Michigan State Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 22

Michigan State has the option to get very creative on offense this coming season.

Perhaps the Spartans’ most intriguing gets during this past transfer portal season came from the Division II level. Ferris State convert Carson Gulker is listed as a tight end on MSU’s roster right now, but containing him to one box or position is hardly wise.

MSU’s New ‘Swiss Army Knife’

Scenes from the Grand Valley State football game at Ferris State University on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gulker has played a lot over his college career. He’ll be a sixth-year senior this fall. He’s gotten real playing time as a quarterback, running back, and as a tight end while contributing to the Bulldogs’ D-II dynasty.

Thus far, Gulker has thrown for 16 touchdowns, run for 50 scores, and caught seven TD passes. He has totaled 1,591 passing yards, 2,228 rushing yards, and 548 receiving yards. All those receiving yards and touchdowns were from the 2025 season when Gulker switched over to mostly tight end for the first time.

The Grand Valley State football team hosted Ferris State in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Allendale. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are always some unknowns that come into play when talking about a D-II guy. Going from Division II to the Big Ten is a very significant jump. Gulker, being a Ferris State product, calms the nerves a lot, though (see Trinidad Chambliss). The Bulldogs are the best program at that level, after all. ESPN’s SP+ metric says they would’ve been favored on a neutral field against four FBS teams and a significant portion of the FCS.

Gulker just helped get Ferris State another national title this past season. The Bulldogs went a perfect 16-0. Gulker was FSU’s leading receiver in the 42-21 National Championship game win over Harding with three catches for 52 yards. He also had seven rushes for 41 yards and two completed passes on as many attempts for another 47 yards. That’s good for a total of 140 yards on the day.

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“Gadget” players or “gadget” plays have the connotation of being gimmicky or a bit weird. I find myself laughing a little bit at the idea of Taysom Hill anytime a New Orleans Saints game comes up on NFL Redzone. It’s unusual to see somebody who was just under center suddenly running routes.

Gulker can be that kind of player for Michigan State, though. His presence on the field is going to have a very unique effect because he is a threat to do so many different things. The fact that he’s a threat to throw, run, or catch the ball will just make defenders think a little bit longer every single snap. They won’t have to really do that for any of the other tight ends MSU has right now.

State of MSU’s Tight End Room

Brian Wozniak | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Gulker is also joining a group of tight ends with the Spartans that are mostly unproven. Michigan State’s top two tight ends from the 2025 season are outgoing. Jack Velling ran out of eligibility and became a UDFA signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Second tight end Michael Masunas entered the transfer portal and is now at Texas.

Several different players will be competing for snaps this fall, Gulker included. Redshirt junior Brennan Parachek will be involved, as could redshirt freshman Jayden Savoury, redshirt senior Kai Rios, and perhaps even true freshman Eddie Whiting . Nobody in the room has been a Big Ten-level or Power Four starter before, but the coaching staff seems to be projecting confidence that a player or two will step forward.

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek runs after a catch against Prairie View A&M during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parachek didn’t record a catch last year and ultimately took a redshirt, but ultimately has 14 receptions for 118 yards during his career at Michigan State. Savoury had one catch for 16 yards against Boston College. Rios had a one-yard touchdown catch in the season finale against Maryland. That’s only two catches by tight ends returning to the roster this year.

That lack of returning production gives Gulker the chance to possibly become the team’s top tight end. His frame at 6’3” and 245 pounds is on the smaller side for a tight end, but this is partially because Ferris State and/or MSU are asking him to throw or run with the ball a lot.

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s at the D-II level, but 548 receiving yards and seven touchdowns is a heck of a season for somebody playing tight end for the first time after four years of basically being a quarterback and running back.

He was one of the players hurt or unavailable during April’s “Spring Showcase,” preventing an interesting preview into how exactly offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan might use him. The Spartans’ new OC probably wouldn't reveal all his cards in a spring game by calling a bazillion trick plays, but the potentially unique formations would’ve been fun to see.

Floating Around

Scenes from the Grand Valley State football game at Ferris State University on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gulker may not actually end up being Michigan State’s top tight end. He certainly won’t be the Spartans’ leading rusher or passer. Gulker can just be the guy called upon for miscellaneous tasks when Michigan State needs it. That’s what he was for Ferris State in the D-II title game, and that’s what he can be for MSU.

He probably won’t be quite as involved in a Big Ten offense, but Gulker should get a few touches here and there each game. The occasional handoff or wildcat snap is the exact type of thing that can put an opposing defense on its heels by putting more eyes on Gulker in the pass game. That thereby opens up more possibilities for Gulker’s teammates.

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gulker’s past as a quarterback will also give Sheridan the opportunity to dig into his bag of tricks. The occasional pass from Gulker, when timed well, can be an explosive play or something that can take the top off an opposing defense. Again, the mere chance that Gulker could be someone who can toss it deep will lead other teams to devote time and resources to prevent it.

Maybe that leads to an oversight somewhere else in the game plan. Gulker’s effect is unique and perhaps incalculable. He’s the do-it-all guy Michigan State will be looking at to do a lot. That’s why I have him on my Top 30 list right now.

Other Top 30 Stories

Michigan State's Derrick Simmons, top, stops Cam Fancher during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 30, WR Samson Gash | No. 29, WR Charles Taplin | No. 28, S Devin Vaught | No. 27, KR Kenneth Williams | No. 26, OL Luka Vincic | No. 25, OL Rakeem Johnson | No. 24, CB Tyran Chappell | No. 23, DL Derrick Simmons