MSU's Chiles, Velling, Kelly Speak on Win vs. Youngstown State
EAST LANSING --- Even though the overall performance from Michigan State wasn't super high-level, the Spartans' offense had a nice, 41-point output in the win over Youngstown State on Saturday.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling and wide receiver Omari Kelly talked about it after the game.
Chiles had 346 total yards, including a career-high 76 rushing yards. Velling got involved again offensively and had six catches for 70 yards. Kelly totaled four receptions for 43 yards, but that doesn't include an 83-yard punt return that he had in the third quarter.
Below is a full video of their postgame press conference:
Watch Chiles, Velling and Kelly here:
Head coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the press after the game. Below is a partial transcript of his opening statement.
Jonathan Smith
"Three notes, we'll obviously take that. It's kind of what I told the team though, we've got more to us.
"Credit to Youngstown State, I thought some schematics gave us a couple issues, especially on defense on the one long run; we're not even kind of lined up correctly and it creases for the big hit.
"I thought schematically, in the run game offensively, we got more to us. We got to get something going there and make it a little bit easier on the quarterback, to get us a little better down-and-distances.
"The first half went quick on us. We had four total possessions offensively, we scored three of them. So you go into halftime with the thinking that we just wanted to get the ball going and then coming out of the second half, that punt return was huge, 'cause we didn't do anything offensively. Defensively, steps up, gets us three and out.
"Punt return by Omari (Kelly) was huge. Gets us down there, kind of separating things.
"We had one turnover tonight; tipped ball, play action pass, the defense bowed up. I thought that was really big, looking at the second half and everything. Turn the thing over and get it in a pretty good field position for them. Defense bows up and gets a stop, I think it was a field goal on that possession. So that was big.
"So again, we're gonna go back to work, similar like we're doing each week, right? We're gonna digest this tape and look at some things. We know what's coming in regards to this conference, starting conference play next week. The road trip, the team we're playing (USC), all of that's coming.”
