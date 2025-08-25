How Aidan Chiles Factors into MSU's Run Game
The Michigan State Spartans want to improve their run game in the 2025 season.
Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams were fine running backs for the Spartans last season, but the team was not an effective rushing attack overall.
Jonathan Smith and his staff added a running back and better offensive linemen in hopes of creating more offense on the ground in 2025.
There is much uncertainty surrounding MSU’s running backs entering 2025, as no one has a leg up among the four players vying for snaps. That will likely lead to Smith using a running back-by-committee approach to start the season.
Smith will also incorporate quarterback Aidan Chiles into the run game this season. The junior’s massive frame and long strides make him one of the most effective running quarterbacks in the Big Ten.
How will the Spartans use Chiles in the run game this season? Let’s break down the ways he will be most impactful.
Aidan Chiles and the MSU run game
Chiles rushed 97 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns last season. He should be more involved in the rushing offense in 2025.
When Chiles gets into the open field, he is tough to bring down. He mostly found success on the ground by scrambling when the pocket collapsed around him, but the team should consider using him on designed runs more often this upcoming season.
MSU will use a mix of Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Brandon Tullis, Makhi Frazier and even some Jace Clarizio this year, but it should also use Chiles. He can be incredibly effective with the ball in his hands when he decides to run.
When the Spartans have the ball in short-yardage situations, Chiles can keep the ball on read-options and fool defenses. Once he reaches the line to gain, he can pick up major yardage and keep drives alive.
Chiles’ legs are one of the strongest elements of his game. Last season, he was indecisive when trying to figure out if he should run the ball or throw it, and it would result in turnovers.
Now, Chiles knows what to do with the football when a play breaks down. If he sees space to run, he has to take it.
The Spartans are looking to improve their offense in as many ways as possible this season. One of those is using Chiles in the run game more often.
