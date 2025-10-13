Status of MSU's Aidan Chiles in Doubt for Indiana Game
EAST LANSING --- During his Monday press conference, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith announced that the Spartans might have to go without starting quarterback Aidan Chiles during their upcoming game against No. 3 Indiana this coming Saturday.
Chiles left MSU's previous game against UCLA, a 38-13 loss for the Spartans, in the third quarter after taking a big hit with some helmet-to-helmet contact and did not return. It was the second consecutive contest where he had to leave the game at some point for an injury-related reason.
When updating injury news, Smith described Chiles' situation, along with tight end Michael Masunas' and offensive lineman Kristian Phillips', the same way.
"We'll kind of see by the end of the week what those guys kind of look like," Smith said. "Optimistic, but we'll find out at the end of the week."
Chiles' Backup, Alessio Milivojevic
If Chiles is not able to go against the Hoosiers, that would mean that backup Alessio Milivojevic would be set for his first career start.
Milivojevic, a redshirt freshman and consensus three-star recruit in the class of 2024, has come in relief of Chiles against both Nebraska and UCLA in what was his first semi-extended action of his collegiate career.
Things were difficult for Milivojevic to start his time at MSU. He threw one pass as a true freshman, tossing an interception against Rutgers. During the Spartans' season opener against Western Michigan, Milivojevic's second career pass was a pick-six.
Since then, he has done fine. Against the Cornhuskers, Milivojevic completed six of his seven passes for 71 yards and one touchdown; he also ran in a quarterback sneak for another score. On Saturday versus the Bruins, Milivojevic went 8-for-18 with 100 passing yards and another touchdown.
His 171 passing yards across the past two games are actually more than Chiles' number (151).
No matter who starts at quarterback for Michigan State, it will be a great challenge against one of the best teams in the country. Indiana's defense ranks fourth nationally in both total and scoring defense.
Not to mention, the quarterback on the other end is Fernando Mendoza, who has played like a Heisman Trophy candidate so far and has the most touchdown passes in the Big Ten (17).
