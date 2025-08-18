MSU QB Chiles' Best Chances for Big Games
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles will try to lead the Spartans back to a bowl game in 2025.
Chiles had several nice moments in his first full season as a starter last year, but those were coupled with back-breaking turnovers and few points on the board.
Jonathan Smith and the MSU coaching staff worked hard in the offseason to put a better team around Chiles, giving him more explosive weapons and a better offensive line. The return of his old quarterbacks coach, Jon Boyer, should not hurt, either.
Chiles hopes to have a much better statistical season in 2025, and with a few less-than-stellar defenses on the schedule, he has the chance to make that happen.
Which teams, outside of the weak non-conference opponents, can Chiles do the most damage to?
Let’s break down the teams that give him the best chance to have a big day.
Sept. 20 - at USC
Lincoln Riley has always done a nice job building his offenses, but his defenses have never been among the best in the nation.
In 2024, the Trojans ranked 12th in the Big Ten in total defense and allowed 24 points per game. D’Anton Lynn is a good defensive coordinator, but he did not have much talent to work with in his first season leading USC on that side of the ball.
USC added defensive talent this offseason, including Kennedy Urlacher and Jamaal Jarrett, but Riley’s philosophy has always been to win a track race against his opponent. Expect Chiles to keep pace with the Trojans and put up points.
Oct. 11 - vs. UCLA
The Bruins’ defense was also poor in 2024, and they will come to East Lansing for an early game, which will almost certainly have them playing sluggishly.
DeShaun Foster’s defense was 13th in the Big Ten last season, allowing 25 points per game and losing key defensive pieces, like linebackers Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger, and defensive end Oluwafemi Oladejo.
Defensive backs KJ Wallace and Bryan Addison return, while UCLA brings in former MSU rush-end Anthony Jones Jr. The Bruins tried to improve defensively, but Chiles should still have a big day.
Nov. 29 - vs. Maryland
Chiles has already had a big game against the Terrapins, but he has the chance to replicate -- or better -- his 2024 performance.
Losing several key players from last year’s defense, which already did not perform well, Mike Locksley has work to do to rebuild this unit.
If the Spartans are playing for bowl eligibility in this game at Ford Field, and the Terrapins have run out of gas, Chiles will do everything in his power to put up major numbers and secure a win.
