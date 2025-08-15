How Chiles, Milivojevic Allow Spartan Rush Ends to Adapt
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles is not only the focal point of the Spartans' offense, but he serves as a key benefactor for the defense as well.
Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa spoke this week on how Chiles gives his group the luxury of preparing for the more mobile quarterbacks they will face this season.
So too is the same, of course, for the rush ends, who have to stay disciplined when going against a quarterback who can burn you on his feet.
"Every week is a unique rush plan," said Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt. "You played (Thomas) Castellanos from Boston College, was a different rush plan. Similar to the kid that was at Florida Atlantic (Cam Fancher) compared to (Athan) Kaliakmanis from Rutgers. Different rush plans for those guys.
"So, Aidan, you have to have some of that rushing mentality, rushing four as one, for sure. You can't get past levels of the quarterback. Am I able to counter at depth? Those things. Because you give that kid a crease -- and he's a little bit different even than Castellanos because Aidan's sitting there, whatever he is, 6-4, 225 pounds and different athlete running through there, too. But that's a great thing for our guys in camp to be able to have that rush discipline, for sure."
Alessio Milivojevic gives Spartan rush ends different look
Along with Chiles, the Spartans also have Alessio Milivojevic, the backup quarterback, who is less of a mobile quarterback, though Wilt calls him "a sneaky athlete."
Nonetheless, his presence gives you another look, which will allow for the rush ends to better adapt when that "rush plan" changes.
"Camp's all about preparing for the season," Wilt said. "And so, to be able to see different types of quarterbacks, it prepares you for different types (throughout) the season."
Milivojevic has drawn praise throughout camp and continues to impress since earning the starting job in the spring.
With Chiles and Milivojevic sharing reps in practice and scrimmages, the defensive line and the rush ends will be able to flip a switch if a quarterback switch is made in-game or if they have to adjust week to week.
