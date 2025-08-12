MSU Quarterback Standing Out Among Second-Year Players
Aidan Chiles is probably the most well-known name within the Michigan State community when it comes to this Spartan football roster.
That's nothing unusual for a program's starting quarterback, but what makes Chiles so intriguing right now is his tremendous potential.
While last season was a learning experience for the then-sophomore quarterback, he made some plays that no Spartan quarterback has ever made before, particularly on his feet. Fans are excited to have a dual-threat quarterback under center, especially during an era where it's becoming evident that you almost have to have a mobile quarterback to be successful.
But Chiles has a predecessor who is impressing in fall camp, one whose name fans should start familiarizing themselves with.
That is redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic, a former three-star prospect from St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois. Through spring and fall camp, the staff, as well as Chiles, have only had positive things to say about the rising signal-caller, and that should have fans feeling encouraged about life after Chiles.
Milivojevic earned the backup job in spring camp, holding the staff off from pursuing a QB2 in the transfer portal as they felt content on having the second-year quarterback as the man behind Chiles.
Coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday that Milivojevic and Chiles "did some good things" in Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp and that the latter threw a touchdown pass.
When asked about second or third-year players who have made a significant jump, Milivojevic was the first name that came to mind.
"I think Alessio has," Smith said. "I mean, he knows this offense, he's playing with anticipation, being smart with the ball. Just think about a second-year guy, he stands out."
This only reaffirms what we've been hearing about the second-string quarterback -- that the staff has faith he can step in and succeed if needed, albeit the lack of in-game experience.
"We're fired up about Alessio, man," offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said during the first week of fall camp. "Big arm, he's done a really nice job of picking up the offense. He's a really sharp guy and puts in the time, and yeah, I would feel really good about putting him in the game."
