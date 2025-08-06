Why MSU Didn't Target QB in Portal This Spring
When Jonathan Smith and his staff took over Michigan State at the end of November in 2023, they quickly began searching for quarterback talent.
Obviously, bringing Aidan Chiles from Oregon State to East Lansing was their biggest priority, but the team needed to fill the room after all three of Noah Kim, Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt transferred out.
So, the team hosted Naperville, Ill., quarterback Alessio Milivojevic on a visit. The three-star prospect was already committed to Ball State, but the opportunity to play for MSU was too appealing to pass up.
Within two days, Milivojevic decommitted from the Cardinals and pledged his commitment to the Spartans. He took just two snaps during his redshirt freshman season, as he was behind Chiles and Tommy Schuster.
With Schuster moving on from MSU, Milivojevic saw an opportunity to grab the backup quarterback spot. Smith announced that he had earned the job last week.
The team could have found an experienced backup this offseason, especially considering Chiles’ style of play. They could have planned to find a safer option if Chiles had not cut down on the turnovers or injured himself trying to make a play with his legs.
However, the team believed that Milivojevic, and the former No. 1 quarterback in the state of Illinois, would enter games in place of Chiles if the situation called for it.
Watching Milivojevic’s tape, his arm strength and touch on deep passes stand out immediately. He is also good at stepping up on the run and delivering an accurate pass.
There may not be many situations where Milivojevic will see the field for this MSU team. He will only earn snaps if the team is leading by multiple scores late in the game or if they are losing by multiple scores.
Fans may want to see Milivojevic play against Western Michigan later this month. That would mean the team took care of business against an inferior Broncos opponent, and he can see meaningful snaps.
MSU had the opportunity to bring in a transfer quarterback who could control the offense in the late stages of games.
However, Milivojevic showed the staff he deserved to have a shot at the job, and they showed faith in him.
Follow all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on a position battle that intrigues you when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.