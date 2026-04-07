Analyzing MSU's Roster Situation As Transfer Portal Opens

The transfer portal is officially open.

Michigan State can position itself as one of the nation's top teams if it plays the offseason right. Here is where things stand with the Spartans' roster and the kinds of things they need to try to reach the Final Four in Detroit in 2027.

How Many Open Spots Does MSU Have?

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Entering Tuesday, the Spartans only have one open spot on their roster. The limit is 15, and with five departing seniors and four incoming freshmen, that leaves only space for a single transfer portal addition.

As of now, that lone spot is widely expected to go to a center. Michigan State has a good variety of options in the backcourt and on the wings, but its options at the five are currently Jesse McCulloch , who was out of the rotation in March, and freshman Ethan Taylor , who was coming off the bench at Link Academy recently. Getting a proven commodity at the five has to be priority No. 1.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jesse McCulloch (35) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This, of course, can change if anyone on the roster leaves. It's not often that teams get off scot-free and don't lose any players in the portal, but Tom Izzo has expressed confidence on some recent media appearances that he will be able to keep his roster together. Still, unexpected things happen—see Tre Holloman. Any portal announcement would subsequently increase the number of available spots.

Chances are that this won't ultimately matter, but the NBA Draft is still a factor here. Players have the option to enter the draft while maintaining their collegiate eligibility and get feedback from pro teams, which is something Jeremy Fears Jr . or Coen Carr can explore. If they choose to do so, they'd have until May 27 to withdraw.

Incoming Recruits

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The incoming crop of recruits is also undoubtedly elite. MSU's recruiting class is ranked third in the nation, only behind Duke and Michigan. Incoming is shooting guard Jasiah Jervis (No. 26 overall, 247Sports Composite ), Taylor (No. 30 overall), point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. (No. 52 overall), and power forward Julius Avent (No. 81 overall).

It's the highest mark since Izzo's 2016 class, which also finished third. That class boasted Cassius Winston, Miles Bridges, Joshua Langford, and Nick Ward. If this class is nearly as good as that one, the winning tradition in East Lansing will certainly go on for a while longer.