Michigan State Basketball Gets Big Commitment from Four-Star PF
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has picked up another blue-chip recruit. Four-star power forward Julius Avent announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday on social media, picking MSU over two other finalists: Seton Hall and Xavier.
Avent is ranked as the No. 78 overall recruit in the class of 2026, according to the 247Sports Composite. The same rankings consider him the 13th-best power forward in the country and the second-best player from his state of New Jersey.
Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class now has two players in it. The other is point guard Carlos Medlock Jr., a Wayne, Michigan native who is just ahead of Avent on the 247Sports Composite rankings at 73rd overall and is the eighth among point guards.
Avent's Recruiting Profile
Avent is marked at 6-foot-7 and is listed as low as 175 pounds and as high as 220, depending on where you look. He attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.
Outside of his three finalists of Michigan State, Seton Hall, and Xavier, Avent also sported offers from Providence, Penn State, Washington, Mississippi State, George Washington, Villanova, and Iowa State.
Avent officially visited East Lansing back on Aug. 30 and also took trips to Xavier and Providence during September. He was set to visit Seton Hall this coming weekend, but canceled that when he made his choice.
Other Notable MSU Targets
Izzo is probably going to be going after some more recruits, too. MSU has reportedly been recruiting four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis a lot. He's the 35th overall recruit in the class of 2026 and the second-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.
There is also five-star small forward Maximo Adams, who visited Michigan State a few weeks ago. MSU will be competing with several other big schools for him, as he's already also visited Kansas and has visits set with Duke and North Carolina.
Lastly, there is five-star small forward Ethan Taylor. He is teammates with Medlock at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, so MSU has a bit of an inside track there. MSU is one of six schools Taylor is still considering, alongside Oregon, Kansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Kentucky.
