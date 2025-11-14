Spartan Nation

Michigan State Gets Huge Commitment from Five-Star C

Tom Izzo and his staff got their biggest addition of the 2026 recruiting class yet on Friday.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo applauds after a play against Oregon during the first half of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo applauds after a play against Oregon during the first half of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Five-star center Ethan Taylor announced that he will be heading to Michigan State on Friday afternoon. He chose the Spartans over other finalists Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Taylor is ranked 23rd overall in the class of 2026 and the No. 2 center, according to the 247Sports Composite. He currently attends Link Academy in Missouri and is teammates there with now-fellow MSU commit and point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. 

Tom Izzo and his staff have been working on this one for a few months now. Taylor visited East Lansing during the team’s annual “Michigan State Madness” event on Oct. 3, where he received chants of his own name. He also crowd-surfed at the Izzone Campout for a little bit. 

Taylor is also considered one of the fastest risers in this class. His 247Sports Composite ranking was as low as 67th in January, but of course has shot up since. Taylor has some impressive size, as well. He said during his commitment show that he's now 7-foot-1.5 and still growing, and his wingspan has been measured at 7-foot-3.

In a July scouting report, Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote that Taylor “may be the most physically gifted big man in the class,” also penning that “he’s also a good athlete for his size who runs fluidly, gets off his feet powerfully, and even has some agility. He can spin-off contact in the post, rise-up for emphatic power dunks, and be a consistent lob threat.”

Taylor should be an instant contributor for MSU as a true freshman. Starting big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will both have exhausted their eligibility following this season, opening up the opportunity for Taylor to step in quickly.

Michigan State’s Next Class, 2026-27 Outlook

Jasiah Jervi
July 15, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; NY Rens Jasiah Jervis (3) moves towards the basket during the NY Rens and JL3 game at Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. The NY Rens won 83-53. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday’s news now means Michigan State has four commitments in its 2026 class: Taylor, Medlock, power forward Julius Avent and shooting guard Jasiah Jervis. The Spartans announced Medlock’s and Avent’s signings on Wednesday and Jervis’s on Thursday.

Jervis is 35th in the 247Sports Composite, Medlock is No. 73, and Avent is No. 78. Even before the addition of Taylor to that, MSU’s class was ranked fifth in the country. 

That’s four players to replace five on the current roster who are on their final year. Players set to exit the program are: Kohler, Cooper, Trey Fort, Denham Wojcik, and Nick Sanders. The possibility of transfer portal exits and additions can never be ruled out, either.

It all sets up to be a roster that has a real chance to contend in 2026-27. Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Cam Ward, Jordan Scott, and Kur Teng are all set to be back for that year. Oh yeah, the Final Four is in Detroit in 2027, too. 

Tom Izz
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo looks on during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

