Analyzing MSU's Snap Counts from Loss to Washington

Injuries and more injuries continue to test the limited amount of depth Michigan State has.

Just when it seemed like the Spartans were getting healthier, they took a step back in that department in their 21-14 loss to Washington on Saturday night. That and other factors have led to some surprising snap counts. Here are a few numbers that really stick out on paper.

CB Tyran Chappell (0 Snaps)

Michigan State (22) Tyran Chappell can’t come up with the interception as Michigan wide receiver (13) Travis Johnson stops him during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the surprises on Saturday was the complete lack of cornerback Tyran Chappell . He had missed MSU's first five Big Ten games with an injury he suffered against Notre Dame, but the promising redshirt sophomore made his return against Michigan. It was for just nine snaps, but him playing at all felt like a positive sign.

Chappell didn't play at all against Washington, though. He was available, never appearing on any of the Spartans' three midweek availability reports or on the game-day report. Charles Brantley made his return on Saturday after missing three games, but he also only played four defensive snaps.

Some of it could just be Michigan State sticking with what has worked. NiJhay Burt and Jeremiah Favorite have been the starters for the past few games, and it has gone surprisingly well. Chappell is perhaps MSU's best corner when healthy, though, so the fact that he was held out entirely is still a surprise.

S Jonathan Granby (19 Snaps)

Michigan State actually had a true freshman playing safety in crunch time on Saturday night. Jonathan Granby has been one of the surprises in the team's 2026 recruiting class. Pat Fitzgerald and the staff flipped him from Georgia Southern just a few days into his tenure, but Granby was the lowest-rated scholarship recruit in the Spartans' class by a decent margin. Granby wasn't even in the top 2,000 overall recruits last cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Despite that, Granby was the only true freshman to play in the team's season opener against Toledo. That was in a special teams role, and that's something he's held all season. Saturday's game against Washington was the first time Granby really played on defense, though. PFF says he got exactly one defensive snap in each game against Wisconsin and Northwestern, but Saturday was the first time Granby got a real, extended in-game look.

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This is partially due to the injury to Devin Vaught. Other safeties, Nikai Martinez and Aveon Grose, played every snap on Saturday night, with Grose rolling down to nickel a little bit. Alas, Granby finding his way onto the field this much as a true freshman, especially as a converted QB, is pretty impressive.

EDGE Trey Lisle (26 Snaps)

Another younger player making a positive impression in his first season at Michigan State is strong-side defensive end Trey Lisle . He just made his second consecutive start on Saturday and had his third consecutive game with at least 25 defensive snaps.

Lisle has had a rollercoaster of a year. He was buried on the scout team at one point during fall camp, but managed to work his way up the depth chart. Lisle really popped out when he got 26 snaps at Notre Dame after getting just eight total defensive snaps against Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Kevin Heywood (55) blocks Michigan State linebacker Trey Lisle (8) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The snap count dropped to 12, five, and five in the three weeks that followed, but now they're back up again. His snaps are largely eating into Keahnist Thompson's, who recorded a season-low two snaps against Washington.

When Michigan State and Fitzgerald sit down to set their 2027 roster, Lisle is somebody they should want to keep. He's got a ton of potential at 6'6" and 254 pounds, and two more years of eligibility remaining following this year.

TE Carson Gulker (22 Snaps)

Michigan State tight end Carson Gulker (12) runs with a reception during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Swiss Army knife Carson Gulker is finally beginning to get utilized more as the season goes on. He played a season-high 22 snaps against Washington, which is after 13 snaps last week at Michigan. The uptick coincides with an injury to starting tight end Jayden Savoury -- he was on a scooter with protection over his right foot -- but Gulker seemed to be making ground before that.

The night ended on a sour note for Gulker with the game-ending fumble, but it was still probably his best game at MSU. He reached the end zone for the first time this year on Michigan State's opening drive. Gulker also caught three passes for 33 receiving yards; he entered Saturday night with just one catch all year, and that was for a loss of three.