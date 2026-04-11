Augustine Headlines Spartans With Major Award Honor

Michigan State's former star goaltender is officially the best player at his position in college hockey.

On Friday in Las Vegas, MSU's Trey Augustine was officially announced as this year's recipient of the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the nation's top goaltender. Augustine, who couldn't attend because he was making his pro debut with the Grand Rapids Griffins, is the first goalie for the Spartans to win the award since it was first awarded in 2014, and the fourth Big Ten goalie to win it.

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“It’s an honor and a privilege to receive this award,” Augustine said in a press release. “So many great goalies before me have achieved this, and to be up there with them means a lot.”

Augustine beat out two other finalists for the award: UMass' Michael Hrbal and Augustana's Josh Kotai. During his junior season, Augustine boasted a save percentage of .929, a goals-against average of just 2.11, and a 24-9-1 overall record to bolster his resume enough for the award. He was also named a first-team CCM/ACHA first-team All-American.

Other All-Americans

Michigan State's Porter Martone, right, scores an open netted goal as Notre Dame's Paul Fischer, left, defends during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Porter Martone

Joining Augustine at first-team All-American status is forward Porter Martone . He led Michigan State with 50 points during his first and only year with the program, scoring a team-high 25 goals and also dishing out 25 assists. His 1.43 points per game ranked fourth in the country, and his 0.71 goals per game ranked second.

Martone has already been off playing for the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, which drafted him sixth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. He's gotten off to a great start in the pros, scoring two goals and getting four assists through six NHL games while being plus-three.

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charlie Stramel

Making it as a second-team All-American is senior forward Charlie Stramel . He was second on the team with 44 points this past season, finding the back of the net 19 times with 25 assists himself. Stramel's mark of plus-29 was the best on the team, and his seven game-winning goals were also the most for a Spartan this season.

Stramel, who is now out of eligibility, hasn't been able to launch his pro career yet. He broke his ankle during MSU's regional final loss to Wisconsin, which is Stramel's original school. That's kept him from joining the Minnesota Wild or one of their affiliates. The Wild picked Stramel 21st overall back in the 2023 NHL Draft.