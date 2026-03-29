MSU Hockey Blows Late Lead vs. Wisconsin, Falls Short of Frozen Four

For the third consecutive year, Michigan State Hockey has come up just short of reaching the Frozen Four.

Top-seeded Michigan State and head coach Adam Nightingale suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the regional final, falling short of the Frozen Four for the third straight season. While the Spartans fared better in the shot department than they did in their previous game against UConn, they were still outshot 38-27 on the night.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on against Minnesota during the third period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Period

The first period was an evenly matched affair, with both teams generating quality scoring opportunities but neither able to find the back of the net. Wisconsin outshot Michigan State 11-9 in the opening frame, giving the Badgers a slight edge in momentum heading into the second period.

Second Period

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin wasted little time capitalizing on that momentum. Quinn Finley scored less than 20 seconds into the second period, firing a quick shot past MSU goaltender Trey Augustine to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead.

Michigan State responded emphatically. Junior forward Gavin O'Connell tied the game eight minutes later, and just 30 seconds after that, fellow junior Patrick Geary put the Spartans ahead 2-1. The Blue and White generated several strong opportunities from that point forward, including one that was sent to video review, but the score remained 2-1 in favor of Michigan State heading into the third period.

Third Period

Michigan State's Matt Basgall hits the puck against Minnesota during the third period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State came out flat in the third period and the Badgers took full advantage. Senior Matt Basgall extended the Spartans' lead to 3-1 with the first goal of the frame, but from there Michigan State took their foot off the gas. Wisconsin outshot the Spartans 18-6 in the third period and relentlessly attacked Augustine in net.

In the final minutes, the Badgers completed their comeback in stunning fashion. Luke Osburn and Gavin Morrissey scored both of Wisconsin's goals within 34 seconds of each other, tying the game at three and sending it to overtime.

Overtime

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale watches a play against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin carried all the momentum into the extra frame and needed very little time to finish things off. Ben Dexheimer scored the game-winning goal, a shot that somehow found its way past Augustine, who appeared to be screened on the play. Just like that, Michigan State's season was over.

The loss is a bitter one for a Michigan State program that has now fallen in NCAA Tournament regional play as the top seed three years running. The Spartans finished the season with a strong 26-9-2 record, but the inability to break through to the Frozen Four will loom large in the offseason.