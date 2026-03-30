Key Departing Players for Michigan State Hockey
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The Michigan State hockey season has ended in stunning fashion.
MSU was up 3-1 in the regional final -- hockey's Elite Eight -- against Wisconsin with only five minutes remaining in regulation. In what felt like the blink of an eye, the game was tied, and then the Badgers were celebrating less than a minute into overtime.
It's going to be a long offseason that may include some soul-searching after a third consecutive season in which a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament fell short of the Frozen Four. The Spartans still haven't made it that far since winning the national title in 2007.
Some of Michigan State's best players will be moving on, though. Here are some players headed out:
Porter Martone
MSU won't have its top skater next season. Freshman Porter Martone led the team with 50 points, getting 25 goals and 25 assists. He officially signed his entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, who picked him sixth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, on Sunday.
Charlie Stramel
The second-best goal scorer on the team is also leaving. Charlie Stramel, who is one of 10 Hobey Baker finalists out there, scored 19 goals with 25 assists for 44 points this season. He's out of eligibility and will eventually be joining the Minnesota Wild, who picked him 21st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Stramel, who broke his ankle blocking a shot during the first period against Wisconsin on Saturday, also played for the Badgers to start his collegiate career. He had just eight goals and 12 assists across two seasons in Madison, but then he exploded for 28 goals and 43 assists for 75 total points in two years in East Lansing.
Trey Augustine (likely)
It is not official yet, but things certainly seem to be trending for star goalie Trey Augustine to also leave. He has one year of eligibility left, but Cam Robinson of EliteProspects has reported that the "current expectation" is that Augustine will sign with the Detroit Red Wings and join the affiliated Grand Rapids Griffins in the coming days.
Augustine finished 66-25-7 in net during his three seasons at Michigan State. His save percentage improved each season, finishing at .929 this season, which was first in the Big Ten. Michigan State has first-round pick Joshua Ravensbergen coming in next year, on the plus side.
Matt Basgall
The Spartans are also losing their top defenseman, Matt Basgall, who was the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year. Basgall was a four-year senior for the Spartans who helped make Augustine's life easier. He was a semi-rare player on the Spartans' roster who wasn't an NHL draft pick, so keep an eye on where Basgall ends up in his professional career.
Tiernan Shoudy
Another key skater who is no longer eligible is Tiernan Shoudy, who had 20 points this year and 65 across his four seasons at Michigan State. Shoudy also got the chance to be teammates with his twin brother, Travis (also departing the team), this past season. Tiernan is also a free agent on the hockey scene.
Daniel Russell
Daniel Russell is also no longer eligible. He was third on the team in points (39) this year, leading the team with 28 assists. That completed a nice career that featured four seasons of at least 25 points for the Spartans, totaling 119 career points.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika