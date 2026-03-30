Key Departing Players for Michigan State Hockey

The Michigan State hockey season has ended in stunning fashion.

MSU was up 3-1 in the regional final -- hockey's Elite Eight -- against Wisconsin with only five minutes remaining in regulation. In what felt like the blink of an eye, the game was tied, and then the Badgers were celebrating less than a minute into overtime.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's going to be a long offseason that may include some soul-searching after a third consecutive season in which a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament fell short of the Frozen Four. The Spartans still haven't made it that far since winning the national title in 2007.

Some of Michigan State's best players will be moving on, though. Here are some players headed out:

Porter Martone

Michigan State's Porter Martone celebrates his empty net goal against Notre Dame during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU won't have its top skater next season. Freshman Porter Martone led the team with 50 points, getting 25 goals and 25 assists. He officially signed his entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, who picked him sixth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, on Sunday.

Charlie Stramel

Michigan State's Charlie Stramel moves the puck against New Hampshire during the second period on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second-best goal scorer on the team is also leaving. Charlie Stramel , who is one of 10 Hobey Baker finalists out there, scored 19 goals with 25 assists for 44 points this season. He's out of eligibility and will eventually be joining the Minnesota Wild, who picked him 21st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Stramel, who broke his ankle blocking a shot during the first period against Wisconsin on Saturday, also played for the Badgers to start his collegiate career. He had just eight goals and 12 assists across two seasons in Madison, but then he exploded for 28 goals and 43 assists for 75 total points in two years in East Lansing.

Trey Augustine (likely)

Michigan State Spartans goalie Trey Augustine talks with a referee during a game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It is not official yet, but things certainly seem to be trending for star goalie Trey Augustine to also leave. He has one year of eligibility left, but Cam Robinson of EliteProspects has reported that the "current expectation" is that Augustine will sign with the Detroit Red Wings and join the affiliated Grand Rapids Griffins in the coming days.

Augustine finished 66-25-7 in net during his three seasons at Michigan State. His save percentage improved each season, finishing at .929 this season, which was first in the Big Ten. Michigan State has first-round pick Joshua Ravensbergen coming in next year, on the plus side.

Matt Basgall

Michigan State forward Eric Nilson (26), left, and defenseman Matt Basgall (9) celebrate with the Iron D trophy after 5-2 win over Michigan at the Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans are also losing their top defenseman, Matt Basgall, who was the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year. Basgall was a four-year senior for the Spartans who helped make Augustine's life easier. He was a semi-rare player on the Spartans' roster who wasn't an NHL draft pick, so keep an eye on where Basgall ends up in his professional career.

Tiernan Shoudy

Michigan State's Tiernan Shoudy prepares to face-off against Notre Dame during the second period in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Muni Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another key skater who is no longer eligible is Tiernan Shoudy, who had 20 points this year and 65 across his four seasons at Michigan State. Shoudy also got the chance to be teammates with his twin brother, Travis (also departing the team), this past season. Tiernan is also a free agent on the hockey scene.

Daniel Russell

Michigan State's Daniel Russell moves the puck against Notre Dame during the first period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Russell is also no longer eligible. He was third on the team in points (39) this year, leading the team with 28 assists. That completed a nice career that featured four seasons of at least 25 points for the Spartans, totaling 119 career points.