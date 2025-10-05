Predicting MSU's Exciting Freshmen Roles in 2025-26
The Michigan State Spartans have two important freshmen who could play important roles in the 2025-26 season.
Tom Izzo is not afraid to play freshmen; if he feels they are ready, he will let them see the floor.
MSU’s two-man class of Cam Ward and Jordan Scott are exciting players, and there will be roles for both players on a Spartan team looking to remain atop the Big Ten.
So, what might Spartan fans see from Ward and Scott as they learn how to navigate the college basketball world?
Let’s break down what we might see from MSU’s freshman class this upcoming season.
The Spartan freshmen
Ward has the best chance to be a contributor this season, as the Spartans are slightly thin in the front court.
Ward, the No. 46 overall player in last year’s class out of Upper Marlboro, MD, shot up recruiting rankings. But Izzo identified him early, before the other big schools, as he often does, securing his commitment.
The Spartans like Ward’s size and physicality, as he projects as a four and possibly a big three. It would not be surprising to see Ward as one of the first players off the bench for MSU, and he might even be the backup power forward.
Ward should play around 10-13 minutes per game, which is a reasonable number for a freshman.
Scott may have a tougher time breaking through the depth chart this season, but he is clearly set up for future success. He is a big forward who can knock down shots with ease.
Scott was the No. 54 overall player in the 2025 class out of Reston, VA. Izzo focused on the East Coast for its rich basketball talent this cycle.
Coen Carr is MSU’s starting small forward, and Scott has a chance to earn the backup role. He could also earn around 10-13 minutes, but that number could increase because of the injury to transfer Kaleb Glenn.
Ward and Scott must both perform on the defensive end of the floor, or they will not earn minutes. That’s how Izzo qualifies whether young players deserve time on the court.
MSU’s freshmen will both eventually be major parts of this team. Right now, they’re trying to find their footing.
They should show flashes of what’s to come this season.
