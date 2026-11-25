The Spartans are going to be playing a big game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thanksgiving day this year, and it made me wonder how they have done in any games they played in previous years.

Obviously, the program has been around for a long, long time, and many games have been played, but how have they done in recent memory? Let's say, in the past five years? The record is actually not as clean as I thought it would be.

2025 Against UNC: 74-58 Win

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with his team as they come out of a timeout during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In their most recent Thanksgiving game, MSU went up against the North Carolina Tar Heels, in which they were able to come out on top in a dominant 74-58 win against a not-too-shabby squad that was undefeated until losing to MSU.

With this roster being the most similar to what MSU has now, with players like Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr., Jordan Scott, and more, this is the main Thanksgiving game that has direct relevance to this year's game against the all-important Razorbacks, but to satiate curiosity, there are still more games to speak about.

2024: No Game

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Spartans did play a gauntlet of games, against Colorado, then Memphis, then UNC, all in succession right before Thanksgiving, they did not play any actual game on Thanksgiving Day, though their record in previous years suggested it was not the worst outcome possible, to simply not play a game.

2023 Against Arizona: 74-68 Loss

Mar 23, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo coaches against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Spartans did not play on Thanksgiving in 2024, but they did in 2023, when they fought valiantly against the highly ranked Arizona Wildcats, ultimately losing 74-68. Some of MSU's biggest stars, both present and from last year, were just starting to get playing time, such as Carr, Fears Jr., and now-gone Jaxon Kohler.

Because of this loss, the Spartans do not have much of a winning streak to maintain this year against Arkansas, but a win is still something to fight for nonetheless.

2022 Against Alabama: 81-70 Loss

Dec 4, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo walks back to the bench as the clock ticks down on a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Even if MSU had beaten Arizona in 2023, they still would not have a huge win streak to protect this year because of the double-digit loss they had in 2022 against the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide were one of the best teams in the nation during that year, if not the best, especially at the time they played MSU.

2021 Against UConn: 64-60 Win

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to players during the first half in the game against Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 211211 Msu Penn State Bball 067a | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's a bit surprising that the Spartans have only had two Thanksgiving wins in the past five years, albeit with only four attempts at a win over that time, but their win against UConn was definitely one to be proud of, as the Huskies were worthy of being ranked, and MSU was unfortunately not at the time.