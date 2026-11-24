EAST LANSING — Two of Michigan State's starters' statuses are a little bit up in the air right now.

Both Jordan Scott (shoulder) and Coen Carr (tendinitis) were held out of the Spartans' most recent game against Detroit Mercy on Saturday, a 91-70 win. The question now is whether one or both of them can return during MSU's upcoming game against Arkansas on Thanksgiving (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

"I'm expecting they'll play," Tom Izzo said Monday about their respective statuses for the game, though he didn't sound 100% positive when he said it. "Whether they'll start or how much they'll play will be determined in the next two days, honestly."

Analyzing Impact of Scott, Carr

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) talks to teammate Julius Avent (0) during a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Sometimes it's not clear what you have until it's gone or not available to you. Michigan State learned a lot about the value of Scott and Carr on Saturday. A 21-point victory seems fine on the surface, but the Titans were within three of MSU at one point during the second half, and Detroit Mercy had been getting beaten by pretty large margins earlier by teams that are probably not as good as the Spartans are.

Even without Carr or Scott, the game was really not supposed to be that close. Most projections from college basketball analytics sites (or from Vegas) expected a Michigan State victory of about 40 points.

Things like Scott's length on defense, Carr's athleticism, or just the adjustment period that comes when two starters are out may have impacts that a spreadsheet cannot truly measure, but Saturday really wasn't a great day.

Scott's, Carr's Seasons So Far

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) smiles during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The box scores currently say Scott is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. Carr is averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks.

The stats for Scott are up from his freshman year, but it's becoming evident as his second collegiate season progresses that he's MSU's second-best player. Of course, that's behind Jeremy Fears Jr., but Scott is probably the Spartans' most complete player, too. He can shoot, dive for a loose ball, swipe away somebody's handle, block a shot, and defend anybody in positions 1-4.

Carr has had a little bit more trouble. He's taken jumps every year up to this point in his time at Michigan State, but he's maybe hit a plateau. A big reason for that is probably his shift from playing mostly the three (small forward) to playing the four (power forward) a lot more often.

He's had to be closer to the basket more often on defense, and something as simple as that is part of why one of those Fears-to-Carr lobs that completely shift the momentum of games hasn't happened in a long time.