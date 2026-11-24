EAST LANSING — Michigan State was supposed to play a true road game at Arkansas this year. Instead, the Spartans are essentially playing a home game.

"This was kind of a treat," Tom Izzo said Monday. "I think he realized that the situation on the draw is probably good for (Arkansas') recruiting, too. You know, when you look at playing after the (Detroit) Lions, it's been really good for us for the past couple of years... I give John (Calipari) credit. He jumped on it, and he didn't have to, and I appreciate him doing that."

Detroit will be the place to be on Thanksgiving. In the morning, the annual Thanksgiving parade will take place downtown. In the early afternoon, the Lions take on the Chicago Bears with control of the NFC North at stake. Then, CBS will immediately swing over to MSU basketball's game against Arkansas at Little Caesars Arena.

TV Bonanza

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo stands on the sidelines before MSU's football game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The reason Arkansas is agreeing to play Michigan State inside the state of Michigan is pretty simple: a lot of people are going to watch this one. Both of these teams played games on Thanksgiving last year in windows immediately following NFL games.

MSU played North Carolina on FOX after the Lions game, and the Razorbacks faced Duke on CBS after the Dallas Cowboys played. About 6.5 million people watched Michigan State-UNC, and about 6.8 million viewed Arkansas-Duke.

Those wound up being the two most-watched games of the entire 2025-26 regular season by a wide margin, per On3. The closest comparison was No. 1 Michigan against No. 4 Duke, which averaged 4.3 million viewers. Both North Carolina-Duke games were the only other contests to clear an average of 3 million viewers. The Michigan State-Michigan games got 2.8 and 2.9 million.

These television windows right after NFL games on Thanksgiving are the two most valuable pieces of real estate on the college basketball calendar, and FOX isn't broadcasting a college basketball game after the Cowboys play this year. It'll just be MSU and Arkansas getting that sort of opportunity this year.

Return Trip to Arkansas Still On

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Izzo says he has every intention of returning the favor and playing at Arkansas, too. Michigan State and Arkansas originally agreed to a traditional home-and-home deal, where the Razorbacks would play at the Breslin Center in 2025-26, and then MSU would go to Fayetteville this season. Obviously, that trip has to be pushed back a year with the decision to play on a not-so-neutral court in Detroit.

The Spartans should have three games set in their 2027-28 non-conference schedule already. There is the game at Arkansas, but Michigan State will have its own turn to host Tennessee after MSU went to Rocky Top last week. MSU also plays Oakland every year, and a contract to play in '27-28 in East Lansing has already been signed.