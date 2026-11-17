Michigan State is headed down to good ol' Rocky Top for a top-15 showdown.

The Spartans (4-0) are up to No. 2 in the country after Monday's AP Poll was released. Just one day later, MSU is putting that mark on the line against No. 14 Tennessee in what is Michigan State's first true road game against a ranked SEC opponent in more than 20 years.

Tuesday night will be a big chance for MSU to get another ranked win and make its early resume look very impressive. Here's how you can watch on TV or listen on the radio:

TV Info

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes instructs his team during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tip Time: 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 17

Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Tommie Hart (play-by-play); Jimmy Dykes (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 85 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 85

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Kevin Pauga (analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

What To Know About Tennessee

The tough thing about Tennessee is that it's difficult to know just how good the Volunteers are. They began the season ranked eighth in the preseason AP Poll, but have slid down to No. 14 after a so-so stretch of buy games.

Tennessee's opponents so far have been Wofford, Radford, and Tennessee State. Those teams are currently ranked 299th, 271st, and 196th on KenPom, respectively. The Volunteers also only beat Tennessee State by five points. Exhibitions also didn't really go Tennessee's way, either. The Vols dropped a home exhibition to Xavier and then got run out of the gym by Duke on the road.

What's also true, though, is that the exhibition results mean little to nothing. Michigan State is already proof of that. The Spartans looked like the inferior team against UConn and Marquette, but then looked like the better team against Duke. Not everybody treats those exhibitions the same, and it is ultimately a much different feel when the game counts compared to when it doesn't count.

Nov 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris (2) moves the ball against Tennessee State Tigers forward Deondrea Lindsey (0) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee itself is also much different than last year. The Volunteers have made three consecutive Elite Eights, but head coach Rick Barnes still nearly turned over his entire roster this offseason. He focused a lot on scoring, grabbing guys like Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Dai Dai Ames (Cal), and Tyler Lundblade (Belmont), who were all big scorers at their previous schools.

The other thing to watch is Jordan Scott's availability. He's dealing with a minor shoulder injury that he suffered against Northern Iowa. Tom Izzo said there is about a 60-70% chance Scott will play on Tuesday. Whether he does or doesn't will have a major impact.