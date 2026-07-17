Michigan State's Best Path to Big Ten Success

The Spartans were an abysmal team last year in conference play, sometimes getting close to a victory but only getting the job done at the end of the season, when the team was doomed to an offseason of chaos no matter what.

This year, they need that to change, especially given how their first few games are projected to go, with a win in each of their first two matches , but a loss in their Week 3 game against Notre Dame.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They especially need a win to start conference play more than anything, as that will build up the mentality that doing it once will lead to more success , start a snowball of momentum, and maybe even lead them to a bowl game.

Luckily for them, their first in-conference game will be against an opponent they played last year and put up a pretty good fight against, who will have many returning players.

How the Spartans Can Win

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans learned more about their quarterback situation as the season went on, and their matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers revealed a lot about them and who needed to be on the field.

This is because they started allowing Alessio Milivojevic onto the field more often, granted Aiden Chiles was dealing with minor injuries pretty often, and he performed as well as anyone could have hoped.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic, center, throws a pass to Brennan Parachek during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this case, when he came into the game, Milivojevic completed six of his seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown, also adding a one-yard score on his feet.

Chiles had thrown two interceptions up until that point as well, so if Milivojevic had been on the field the entire time, it was much more likely that MSU could have squeaked out a win. This, however, means that MSU's shot at gaining in-conference momentum with a win relies on one main thing.

Alessio Milivojevic Is Key Here

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Essentially, the Spartans will still be figuring out their roster and how exactly they want to play everybody, which means a lot of the mantle will be on Milivojevic and his ability to perform.

If he is able to keep up his stellar performances from last year with a better offensive line now protecting him, the Spartans will be able to win, and the odds will look good as a cherry on top.

From left, Michigan State quarterbacks Cam Fancher, Kayd Coffman and Alessio Milivojevic take a break between drills during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, if Milivojevic is not able to lead the team effectively, MSU will have to rely on its defense, which has improved this offseason and will be ready for a familiar game, but the improvements might not be enough to offset the 38 points they allowed last year.