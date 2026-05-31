Big Chunk of Next MSU Rotation Has 2027 NBA Draft Potential

Michigan State has a real group of players who have the potential to get drafted next season.

The Spartans probably won't have anyone picked this season. Five different players are potential candidates to be picked next year, though.

Jeremy Fears Jr.

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. readies to shoot a free throw against UConn during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jeremy Fears Jr. is the first candidate. He probably would've been picked this season had he remained in the NBA Draft, but he opted this past Wednesday to withdraw from the draft process just before the deadline to return to MSU.

Fears needs an improved three-point shot to improve his stock. He's on a good track to do that after adding a more reliable mid-range shot to his game this past season and also getting much better at the free-throw line.

Coen Carr

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks on during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Sort of like Fears, Coen Carr seemed like somebody who could benefit this offseason from getting feedback from NBA teams in the draft process before returning. Carr never declared for the NBA Draft, though.

If Fears needs a better three-point shot, Carr really needs it. He made just 27.6% of his threes this past season. If he gets that up into the mid-30s, his stock will skyrocket. Carr's athleticism still gives him the highest draft ceiling of anybody on the roster.

Jasiah Jervis

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top incoming freshman Jasiah Jervis could also make his way into some draft buzz. He's ranked 31st in the country in the class of 2026 on the 247Sports Composite and is the best-rated guard Michigan State has landed since Max Christie, another one-and-done guy.

Jervis should also be getting plenty of minutes to try to show his game. He's versatile and switchable at 6'4" and can score at multiple levels. MSU had a two-guard problem last season, but Jervis might be the guy to solve it this year.

Anton Bonke

Nov 9, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) warms up before a game against the Stonehill Skyhawks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke also has a very high ceiling. He's the tallest player in Michigan State program history at 7'2". Bonke is still relatively new to the game, having grown up in Vanuatu and only started playing at 16.

He's grown mightily during his first three seasons in college already. His statistics last season at Charlotte during his junior season were better than his numbers at Eastern Arizona College at the JUCO level. Bonke can rebound, defend the rim, stretch the floor, and he also moves pretty well for somebody his size.

Jordan Scott

Michigan State's Jordan Scott watches a free throw go up during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This is a table that I've hammered a few times already, but I don't think Jordan Scott will need four seasons at Michigan State. He might not even need three. He's a 6'8" wing who can defend positions 1-3 (maybe 4) and is already pretty close to shooting at an elite level. I think he could be as NBA-ready as soon as next season.

Scott's all-out effort will also surely impress some teams. He's on the floor for loose balls pretty often, and good things just seem to happen when he's playing. Scott should average more than 21 minutes per game this coming season. He's already got the measurables, good defense, and the shooting ability. The big things left are some improvement as a ball-handler and with his overall offensive versatility.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott looks to pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI