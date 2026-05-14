The Leap MSU's Carr Needs To Make for NBA Draft Boost

Coen Carr took a significant step forward in his development last season, but his path to the NBA first round still has one clear obstacle standing in the way.

After coming off the bench during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Carr flashed his potential during the NCAA Tournament in his sophomore year. In a first-round matchup against Bryant, he posted a career-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to go along with nine rebounds. He followed that up in the Sweet 16 against Ole Miss with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, also knocking down a three-pointer.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) moves the ball against Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Last season, as a junior, Carr was moved into the starting lineup at small forward. While the position was not a perfect fit, given that he is better suited as a power forward, he played well for the Spartans. Carr averaged a career-high 12 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting from the field.

Although he shot below 30 percent from three-point range, finishing at just 27 percent, he was notably more aggressive, as his three-point attempts jumped from 0.4 per game as a sophomore to over two per game as a junior.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Now in the offseason, Michigan State basketball is viewed as one of the better programs in the country heading into next season. It is also the time of year when players receive feedback from NBA scouts about what they need to do to improve their draft stock and build toward a productive professional career.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) looks to pass during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Yesterday, I released a list of the three players on next year's Michigan State roster with the best chance to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Coen Carr was not on that list. While he is arguably the best pure athlete in college basketball, he has not yet proven that he is worth a first-round selection. That said, there is still time to change the narrative with a strong senior season.

What Carr Needs to Do

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) attempts a free throw against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The answer is straightforward. Carr needs to shoot the ball better, both from three-point range and from the free-throw line.

Carr is excellent in transition, effective in attacking the basket, and a strong defender. However, in today's game, perimeter shooting is not optional for forwards with NBA aspirations. Teams need to trust that a player can knock down open threes when the defense collapses, and Carr has not yet shown he can do that consistently.

Michigan State's Coen Carr celebrates after three dunks in a row against Rutgers during the second half on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The free-throw line is an equally pressing concern. For a player who thrives in physical situations and gets to the line regularly, Carr has not taken full advantage of those opportunities. Last season, he averaged four free throw attempts per game and converted just 63 percent of them. For a player who seeks contact and spends time in the paint, that number has to improve.

If Carr can raise his free-throw percentage to around 70 percent and shoot at least 30 percent from three-point range, he will generate legitimate first-round interest. With next year's draft class widely considered weaker than this year's, the window for Carr to make his case is very much open.