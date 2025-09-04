MSU Has One of Most Underrated WR Rooms in Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans, since 2021, haven't been known for an electrifying offense. In 2021, MSU had Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III on its team, a Spartan legend who ran for over 100 yards a game. Even in 2024, MSU had Nate Carter, who got an NFL shot and played well in the preseason.
Including last season and this season, the Spartan depth chart at wide receiver is stacked and looks to bring fire to the Big Ten this year. With giant steps in Aidan Chiles' Maturity seen from the Spartans' first game, the wide receivers are poised for an excellent year. Even in Week 1, the ball was distributed nicely throughout the roster.
Nick Marsh
Nick Marsh is one of the most talented wide receivers not only in the Big Ten but also in the country. His route running, combined with his hands, makes him a threat anywhere on the field. In Week 1, when MSU faced off against Western Michigan, he was heavily utilized but still managed five receptions for 32 yards. These stats are not mind-blowing, but he also corralled a touchdown in the first half.
In the 2024 season, Marsh was a standout. Throughout the mediocre 5-7 season with lots of ups and downs, MSU could fall back on one thing: it might have had a top-three rookie wide receiver, and he played like it, too.
In that season, he had 41 receptions for 649 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, Marsh wasn't utilized much as a touchdown threat, though none of the Spartans' wide receivers stood out as frequent scorers, for that matter, as nobody on the team had more than three touchdown receptions.
MSU fans hope to see Marsh's sophomore season have a big boom in his productivity and find a bigger role in the endzone, as he already has a touchdown this season.
Omari Kelly
Omari Kelly is a transfer wide receiver who has come in and already made a significant impact. His Week 1 effect is incredible, considering he's only been here for training. In his first game in the green and white, he delivered a coach's masterclass in executing his job.
In Week 1 against WMU, he went off for seven receptions for 75 yards. Kelly came in and took a primary role in this stacked offense, making the most of it. Last season with Middle Tennessee State, he had put up a staggering total of 869 yards with his 53 receptions.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' wide receiver room when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.